Aaron Judge’s message to the fan who took the ball from his 62nd home run in MLB 2022

Aaron Judge became the player with the most home runs in American League history during an MLB season and sent a message to the fan who took home run ball 62 with the New York Yankees in 2022.

You have a treasure in your hands. Aaron Judge wrote his name in gold letters in the history book of the MLB by becoming the player who hits the most home runs in the American League during a Major League season, but … There is suspense about what will happen to that ball of home run 62 of the star of New York Yankees.

Judge did not run with the same fortune as on home run 61 and this time it was a Texas Rangers fan who caught the home run ball 62 that ‘Judge’ gave during the Yankees’ 3-2 loss on October 4, 2022. The fan who took the ball from Aaron’s historic home run has already been identified.

Joe Trahan of the WFAA television network interviewed Corey Youmansthe Rangers fan who caught the ball from Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run in MLB 2022, and after giving a first answer about what he is going to do with the ball, more details about the lucky fan began to be known.

While the FanDuel Sportsbook bookmaker published that the fan who took Judge’s 62nd home run ball has already received a $2 million offer, There is talk that it could even be sold for US$5 million. Héctor Gómez, MLB insider, said that Youmans is vice president of Inversiones Fisher: a company that manages some US$197 billion.

Judge’s message to the fan who took the ball from his 62nd home run in MLB 2022

In the best style of the message that Albert Pujols sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers fan who initially did not want to return him the 700th home run ball in the MLB, Aaron Judge He dedicated a few words to the fan who took home run ball 62 with which he broke Roger Maris’ record.

“We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to have it back, but it’s a souvenir for a fan. It was a good catch and he has the right to keep it.” responded Aaron Judge in press conference on the ball of his 62nd home run with new york yankees in MLB 2022.