Aaron Judge will not get the Triple Crown in MLB 2022 after New York Yankees decision

Manager Aaron Boone has surprised for the final game of the regular season, hurting the outfielder’s chances of continuing to make history.

We have already been reiterative in pointing out that Aaron Judge is living the best season of his career in Major League Baseball (MLB)commanding the new york yankees to the Playoffs, and making history.

His path to becoming the greatest home run hitter in baseball history has been followed in detail. Bronx Bomberswith their 62 homersbeating legends like Babe Ruth and Roger Maris.

However, there was one achievement that Judge wanted to achieve in MLB 2022, and that was the Triple Crownthat is, to lead the statistics in home runsRBIs and batting averagewhich unfortunately you will not get, and for fault of the Yankees.

Yankees decision condemns Judge to not achieve Triple Crown



It is that facing the last game of the regular season, this Wednesday visiting Texas Rangersthe manager of the mules, Aaron Boonedecided to remove him from the starting lineup, giving him rest thinking about the Postseason.

Thus, although Judge will keep the home run title, he runs the risk of not being the leader in RBIs, since he competes with Peter Alonsoand in batting average he was already surpassed by Jeff McNeillBoth of New York Mets.