Almost a week ago, Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the year and equaled the record for most home runs in the American League in a season ─set by Roger Maris in 1961. After six days of waiting, ‘The Judge’ broke the record.

This Tuesday, during his first inning of the second game of a doubleheader between the Rangers and Yankees, Judge hit an 88-mile slider to left field to hit 62 home runs for the season. The pitcher who will go down in history for tolerating the home run is Jesús Tinoco.

With this whole turn stick, Judge already has the seventh-best season in history in terms of home runs. Still ahead of the 30-year-old outfielder are Sammy Sosa (63 in 1999, 64 in 2001 and 66 in 1998), Mark McGwire (65 in 1999 and 70 in 1998) and Barry Bonds (73 in 2001).

Judge still has life to try to climb the list. Against the Rangers he still has at least three more at-bats left and this Wednesday is the last game of the season for the Yankees ─also in Arlington.

On the hunt for the Triple Crown

With the regular season in agony, Judge is very close to becoming the first Triple Crown winner batting since Miguel Cabrera got it in 2012.

The outfielder leads the American League in RBIs with 131 and home runs (62). The only pendant of ‘The Judge’ is the batting average; with .311 in 2022, he needs Luis Arraez (.315) to fail outright in the two games remaining for Minnesota, coupled with three more hits on his account.