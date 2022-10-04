Yolanda Andrade remembers that she ended up with Montserrat Oliver to hang out with Verónica Castro

Yolanda Andrade remembers that she was unfaithful to Montserrat Oliver with Verónica Castro.

Yolanda returned to give details of her relationship with Verónica Castro.

Yolanda Andrade told about a letter that Montse gave her after the breakup because of Verónica.

Although in 2019, Yolanda Andrade discovered that his relationship with Montserrat Oliver had ended up having been unfaithful to him Veronica Castrothe driver remembers what happened and how Montse wrote her a letter that she kept without knowing its content.

In an interview with Isabel Lascurain from Pandora, Yolanda recalled that episode in her life when she broke up with Montserrat Oliver to start another relationship with Verónica Castro.

“When we broke it was very difficult because we did break and it was my fault because I cheated on her with another person and it was really c*brón”commented.

Joe said that Montserrat gave her a letter, which she decided to keep, but recently she was able to read its contents.

“The other day I found a letter, a letter that I never read, until recently and the letter said, ‘I don’t care if you have emotions with that character, with that person, with Veronica, but I want to tell you that I forgive you but I don’t want to lose you because of that concern you are experiencing,'” he said, about the content of that letter delivered by Montse.

“Montserrat wrote it to me and I didn’t read the letter until recently, so Montse always talked to me about something, ‘did you read what I told you?’ And I had not read it, ”she added.

In addition, Yolanda accepted that when she read her ex’s letter, she cried, “because I said, ‘how are you forgiving me for something so strong that happened?’, where she wrote, “I will always love you”, among other things “very beautiful”, as revealed by the driver.

Finally, Yolanda commented that her breakup was healthy despite the circumstances in which it occurred.