Yeferson Cossio to the mother of Yina Calderón

Yina Calderón became one of the most controversial content creators on social networks, not only because of the content she published on her personal accounts, but also because of the lawsuits she developed with other Colombian influencers. The girdle businesswoman caught the attention of the curious for her opinions and her criticism of certain characters, who are not to her liking.

Recently, the former Protagonist of Our TV 2013 He aroused all kinds of reactions among users of digital platforms after publishing an unexpected video in the company of his mother, Merly Ome. The businesswoman took advantage of this space with her mother to carry out a dynamic in which they would give their opinions about some influencers, regardless of whether they were good or bad.

In this activity, the mother of the Colombian did not keep her comments and threw some words related to details of the life of each person who appeared in the photos that her daughter put on the screen. One of those who was involved in the game was Yeferson Cossio, who currently lives in Japan for a change that he gave to his present.

Both women started the clip with an image of the influencer, where they pointed out that he was recognized for his help to the people who needed the most, in addition to giving away amounts of money to his followers.

Nevertheless, Calderón’s mother pointed out that what she did not like about the content creator was that he used a lot of drugs at parties and events he attended. Faced with this statement, she added that she did not want his daughter to get together with him.

“They say he helps poor people a lot, that he gives a lot of gifts, but I don’t like something about him, that he says he uses a lot of drugs at parties. You are not going to join me with him, ”says Merly in the clip.

However, the clip was well received on social networks, thousands of people reacted to the statements that both Colombians gave about each other. The diffusion of the material was so great that Yeferson Cossio ended up seeing it and responding to what she said about her private life.

The paisa referred to the video through a comment on an Instagram account, pointing out that in the past he did go through a strong crisis due to substance use in different places, but in his internal struggle he managed to get to a month being clean.

The youtuber also attacked Ome and assured him that he had never had the slightest intention of getting together with Yina, not even when he had drugs “in his system.” The answer had several reactions from the curious, who applauded this kind of words that the Antioquian implemented.

“Unfortunately, I had addiction problems, not only at parties, but everywhere, but happily I have been clean for more than a month,” he said to start the text from his official Instagram account.

“Now, that part of ‘you are not going to get together with him’?, It has never crossed my mind, I have never had so many drugs in my system to get together with his daughter”, he added to his response, making it clear that he had little interest in being a friend or close friend of Calderón, so Merly could be calm.

In this Yina Calderón dynamic, past comments about La Liendra, Epa Colombia, Andrea Valdiri, Aida Victoria Merlano, La Jesuu, among others, also came out. The mother of the former protagonist gave different points of view and mentioned particularities of the controversies that came to light from each of the influencers named above.