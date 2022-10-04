Yanet García puts the nets at her feet with tender white lingerie and transparencies

Though Yanet Garcia he distanced himself from the spotlights his sweeping beauty and talent in front of the cameras keeps her in the hearts of her fans, who do not hesitate to fill her with compliments through her social networks for her photographs with which she shows off her statuesque figure with delicate lingerie or tiny bikinis.

The driver, 31 years oldbegan his career on television as part of a program in his native Monterrey and from the first minute he attracted attention for his sympathy, something that, together with his talent, opened the doors for larger projects such as morning “Today” where he shared the camera with Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta.

Yanet García with white lingerie. Photo: IG @iamyanetgarcia

It was in this program where she began to be recognized by the public as the “Weather Girl”Well, he gave the presentation of the weather report his unique touch of sensuality with tiny outfits for which fans went crazy on social networks.

As is the case with some of her photos on Instagram, such as the most recent one in which she poses with a tender set of white lingerie and small embroidered details both on the upper part and on the waist where she accompanied it with a light that exposed his abdomen of steel the result of a strict exercise routine and healthy eating.

White lingerie by Yanet García

This is not the first time that the driver has been seen with white lingeriebecause on another occasion she posed with a tight body to which she added a fun touch with bright colors in small flowers roses that decorate it completely and cover parts of its impressive figure.

Although fans have questioned her on more than one occasion about the secret to achieving a physique like hers, García assured that everything is in doing exercise and take care of the food that is consumed, all from the hand of a specialist and experts such as she is, since she has a Certification as a Health Coach.

White lingerie with pink flowers by Yanet García. Photo: IG @iamyanetgarcia

Another of the teams that managed to conquer their more than 14 million followers on Instagram, it is the two-piece with small flowers and lines that outline her figure. In addition, it gives a romantic touch with some feathers protruding from your waist.

During a dynamic in her social networks, Yanet Garcia was questioned about the Cosmetic surgeries to which he has undergone and surprised his followers by ensuring that only the size of the bust had increased: “Everything else is 100 percent natural.l, I’ve never done anything to myself.”

Yanet García poses in white lingerie with feathers. Photo: IG @iamyanetgarcia

KEEP READING:

VIDEO | From behind, Yanet García invites you to her home in daring pink lingerie

Yanet García: This is the impressive 77 million apartment she has in New York | VIDEO