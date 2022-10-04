Xavi Hernández clarifies the rumors about the return of MessiMediotiempo

EFE Agency

The coach of Barcelona, Xavi Hernandezstated that this Tuesday’s Champions League match against Inter Milan “is not a definitive match, but it is very important for the future of group C” and the options of his team to play the round of 16 of the competition.

The one from Terrassa took advantage the press conference for speak of possible return of Messi To Barcelona. Although he focused on his analysis around Inter Milan.

“If they play with two strikers, I think I have a defender left over. We’ll see tomorrow how we play. We can reinforce more the center of the field. We have to take risks, and that is our philosophy. Nor should we let Inter runwhat is a rival straight, very upright, and physical. We will try to show personality, be brave, “she analyzed.

“We can not fail”

Xavi has “a pretty clear idea” of what his team should do at the Giusseppe Meazza, where He pointed out that he wants to “dominate, have the ball, play in the opposite field” in “a game that is not definitive, but very important for the future of the group” C.

The coach does not want his team to complicate qualifying for the next phase, so he pointed out that: “We have made up our minds that tomorrow we cannot fail”.

Will Messi arrive at Barcelona in 2023?

Finally, he preferred not to delve into a possible return to Barça for the Argentine Leo Messi next summer. “Leo’s thing, let’s see how it goesbut this is not the time to talk about him, we love him very much but we’re not doing him a favor if we talk about it“

