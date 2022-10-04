WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – United States makes the Queens of the Caribbean suffer

The Dominican women’s volleyball team was defeated by the United States squad 3 sets by 1 (21-25) (25-19), (25-20) (25-14) (19-25), at the beginning of the second round of the World Volleyball Championship that takes place in Poland and the Netherlands.

After this result, the “Queens of the Caribbean” have a record of 3 wins and 3 losses, since the games played in the first round of the World Cup are also counted for this stage.

And his balance of sets is 14 wins and 10 losses.

The Dominican team won the first set 25-21, led by Gaila González and Brayelin Martínez with 6 points each, all in attack.

The Americans rose in the second set 25-19 against the Dominican team with strong spikes from Alexandra Frantti and Kelsey Robinson and returned the score that favored the Dominican 11-8 and were up to 5 points ahead 19-14.

In the third set, the number 1 team in the world defeated the Dominican team 25-20, led by Andrea Drews and Kelsey Robinson, with 5 and 4 points respectively.

In the fourth set, once again the Olympic champions convincingly defeated the Dominicans 25-14 to end the match.

Alexandra Frantti, Andrés Drews and Kelsy Robinson scored 17, 15 and 15 points, respectively for the United States.

For the Dominican Republic, the most outstanding was Gaila González with 17 points, followed by Brayelin Martínez with 12 points, Yonkaira Peña and Jineirys Martinez each had 11 points.

The Dominican Republic faces the reigning world champions Serbia this Wednesday at 1:00 pm in the continuation of the second round of the World Cup.