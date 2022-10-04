With the crosses up! The controversial cross between Carlos Antonio Vélez and former player Carlos Valdés

A strong media crossover is the one that the renowned sports journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez and the former defender Carlos Valdés have starred in recent days, as a result of the recent friendly matches played by the Colombian National Team.

Vélez, despite the national team’s two wins against Guatemala and Mexico by 4-1 and 3-2, respectively, has been very critical of the level of veteran players in the tricolor such as Wilmar Barrios and, especially, James Rodríguez, who makes several years is not at its best.

It may interest you: Carlos Antonio Vélez DT of the National Team? The memes of the commentator after the victory against Mexico

Due to this, Valdés, who is a panelist for the Espn channel, charged Carlos Antonio with several offenses: “the God of soccer, the bald man,” he said.

Vélez, logically, did not remain silent, and took advantage of his morning radio column to attack Valdés, but without mentioning him directly.

“For the ‘widows’ and for many of those former players with screen and/or media (who have it because God is very generous and very great, because they hardly know how to read and write, and who at the time were modest soccer players who also they never won anything important), that they eat it with pink sauce,” said the journalist.

Then he added: “They are full of wisdom, they speak as if they were full of wisdom that one says: “if they had played like that.” Gone are the figurines and the smoke. And if they want (you widows and many of the former players) to be buried with them, go ahead, let’s go to the funeral. For now, failed!”

Will the controversy continue?