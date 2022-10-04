With controversy included at the end, Inter Milan defeats and complicates Barcelona in the Champions League

2022-10-03

THE MATCH ENDS: Barcelona falls to Inter Milan on matchday three of the Champions League. The culé team remains with three points and the Italians reach six. The match ended in controversy after the match referee did not award a clear penalty for handball Denzel Dumfries in the 90th minute. Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored the interista goal. Bayern Munich earlier won 5-0 at Viktoria Plzen and remains the leader with nine units in group C. Next week they will face each other in the rematch. 90+4′ Barcelona is on the attack… They are looking for a draw. 90+8′ Barcelona asks for Dumfries’s hand inside the area. It is checking.

88′ HUYYYY BUSQUETS!!! He put it with force Dembélé and finished it off as he could at the near post but it went wide. 84′ Change in Inter, the figure Çalhanoğlu leaves and Kristjan Asllani enters. 82′ Change in Barcelona, ​​Kessié enters and Gavi leaves.

80′ Barcelona is looking for any way to reach the Onana framework. For now, Inter is clinging to Çalhanoğlu’s goal. 75′ Gavi and Lautaro each received a yellow card for facing each other. 74′ Triple change at Inter: Di Marco, De Vrij and Darmian leave. And enter Dumfries, Gosens and Acerbi. 69′ Yellow for Hakan Çalhanoğlu for a hard foul on Busquets. 67′They are going to annul the goal by the hand of Ansu Fati! We continue 1-0.

66′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Barcelona, ​​Pedri did it after an error in Onana’s exit, the goalkeeper went wrong and the midfielder took the opportunity to push the ball. 63′ Double change in Barcelona, ​​this time Raphinha leaves, in a discreet game, and Marcos Alonso, Ansu Fati and Balde enter.

60′ INTER WAS SAVED! Shot by Dembélé that changed bands. The Frenchman’s shot hit the metal and then Onana. 59′ First yellow of the match, it is for Busquets after a foul on Lautaro.

57′ Oops! Christensen can’t and the game stops. Pique prepares. 56′ First change of the match, Joaquin Correa leaves and Dzeko enters.

54′ Christensen is hurt, this after a foul that the Dane himself committed against Mkhitaryan. 49′ We are only four minutes into the second half and Barcelona is already starting to throw crosses. 46′ Inter is very compact and takes out everything that smells dangerous. We go with the second half, without changes, we continue with the same 11.

END THE FIRST HALF: Inter is defeating Barcelona and is complicating a culé team that is not showing its best version. 46′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Inter, Çalhanoğlu takes a tremendous shot from outside the box and beats Ter Stegen. We are 1-0. Four. Five’ Three more minutes are added to this first half. 42′ Can’t find where Barcelona… 39′ He tries again against Inter but Barça fell back very well. 35′ Oops! Dembéle makes up to three cuts inside the area, takes a shot, but his shot goes into Onana’s side net. 31′ Inter is complicating Barcelona with quick exits. Xavi’s team can’t find a way around the match. 28′ GOAL CANCELLED! Correa defined well against Ter Stegen, but before the pass he was offside, well here. 23′ There is no penalty, before Lautaro was offside and everything is annulled. If it was Eric’s hand.

22′ The referee will review the play for a possible penalty! twenty-one’ ASK FOR A HAND! Ángel Correa took the ball inside the area after a rebound left by Lautaro, Eric García touches it with his hand.

19′ Poisonous center from Mkhitaryan who was looking for a leg to push the ball, the one that arrived was Pedri and we have a corner. 18′ Very boring match for now, we have not had the intensity that was expected in the previous one. 14′ Corner kick executed by Raphinha that was headed by Christense, but the shot is easy for Onana. 13′ Another capture of Ter Stegen’s cover against the Turk.

8′ Little Lewandowski contact for now. Inter has it well marked. 6′ TER STEGEN! Çalhanoğlu’s shot from the front that the German goalkeeper sends to a corner kick. Barcelona is saved.

5′ Now it is Barcelona who has the ball, they are being analysis minutes for now. 3′ Inter seeks to come out with a dominated ball, puts high pressure on Barcelona. 1′ Dembélé tried the first center, his action was blocked by the interista defense. START THE GAME IN ITALY! CONFIRMED LINEUPS: Eleven of Inter: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Correa and Lautaro Martinez.