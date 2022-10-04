With a new date the hearing in the case of Ricky Martin

The court hearing on the protection order granted ex parte to Ricky Martin against his nephew, Dennis Sánchez Martin, was postponed for the second time and will not be held this Monday as planned.

According to Perfect Partners, the singer’s public relations firm in Puerto Rico, the hearing was postponed for next November 10.

It is the second time that the hearing has been postponed, which was originally scheduled for September 28 in the Court of First Instance of San Juan.

The protection order was granted ex parte by that court on September 8 and states that the singer alleges that Sánchez manifested “a pattern of behavior consisting of threats, persecution or harassment.”

According to the document, “the petitioning party demonstrated that there is a substantial probability of immediate risk to his safety or that of a member of his family.”

Therefore, Sánchez was ordered “to refrain from harassing, persecuting, intimidating, threatening or in any other way interfering with the petitioning party or with members of his family.”

Also not to approach his home or that of his relatives and not to contact him by phone, email or social networks.

This measure came a day after Ricky Martin filed a million-dollar lawsuit for extortion, damages and damages against his nephew, and a day before Sánchez sued for sexual assault against his uncle.

Regarding that complaint for assault, José Andreu Fuentes, one of Ricky Martin’s lawyers, assured that they are “tremendously offensive and completely false” statements and part of “a pattern of harassment against the singer.”

Sánchez, for his part, told Unimás television two weeks ago that he has “solid evidence” of these alleged attacks, which he alleges occurred when he was 12 years old, and that he hopes “justice will be done.”

The lawsuits before the courts began last July, when Sanchéz obtained an ex parte order of protection for domestic violence against the singer, a case that was filed that same month at the request of the plaintiff himself.