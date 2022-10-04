With 700 home runs and all, Albert Pujols is not the best Dominican hitter in MLB history

It has been said that the hardest thing to do in sports is hit a ball. When you consider the guts it takes to stand in the batter’s box against someone throwing 100 miles per hour, this makes a lot of sense.

In baseball history, the game has been defined by players who can hit the ball. Top hitters are the reason teams win the World Series, and the contracts are huge.

But of those thousands of players who have stepped at the plate, only a handful can be counted among the best who have ever hit.. There are many ways to measure a hitter’s greatness, and the most accepted metrics have changed tremendously in the last few decades. Whether you prefer traditional stats like batting average and slugging percentage, or you prefer advanced stats like wins above replacement WAR, OPS + slugging percentage, OPS+, etc.

Albert Pujols is a baseball legend worldwide, where he has put the name of the Dominican Republic aloft. Pujols just became the fourth player to hit 700 home runs in the history of America’s number one hobby.

Pujols It has round numbers, enviable, that from the point of view, very few have achieved.

Will Albert be the best Dominican hitter in MLB history?

From my point of view, despite having incredible numbers, Albert Pujols he is not the best Dominican hitter of all time.

From the first Dominican to reach the big leagues, Osvaldo VirgilAlmost 900 Dominicans have passed through the big top, many have shown all their talent, from Felipe Alou, Rico Carty, Cesar Cedeno, Pedro Guerrero, George Bell and countless more hitters.

Below, I present what I think based on numbers and metrics, have been the best five Dominican hitters.

5) Vladimir Guerrero

American League Most Valuable Player (2004)

Edgar Martinez Outstanding Hitter Award (2010)

9-time All-Star (1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010)

8-time silver bat winner (1999, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010)

Home Run Derby Winner

6 times finished in the top ten for the MVP

4× Montreal Expos Player of the Year (1998, 1999, 2000, 2002)

4× Los Angeles Angels Player of the Year (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007)

Warrior he batted without wearing batting gloves, a custom rarely seen in modern baseball. He attributed it to helping his grandfather drive cows home with his bare hands as a child in the Dominican Republic. To improve his grip on the bat, Guerrero coated his helmet with pine tar and rubbed it down before going to the on-deck circle. As the season progressed, his batting helmet would become covered in the substance.

Guerrero hit over .300 from 1997 to 2008. He drove in more than 100 runs each season from 1998 to 2007, except for 2003.

4) David Ortiz

10 times All-Star

Home Run Derby Winner

3 times World Series champion

7 silver bats

World Series MVP

American League Championship Final MVP

6 times finished in the top ten for the MVP

Used almost exclusively as a designated hitter during his 14 seasons with the Boston Red Soxand was regarded as one of the greatest designated hitters of all time.

He received the Edgar Martínez award as the best DH in the league eight times Y he set major league records for home runs (485), RBIs (1,569), and hits (2,192) as a DH.

He had ten seasons with 30 home runs and 100 RBIs, and hit over .300 seven times. After a dip in his offensive numbers from 2008 to 2011, he enjoyed a strong resurgence in his final six seasons andtHe had one of his best years in his final campaign, leading the American League in doubles, RBI and slugging percentage, once again leading the team to the postseason.

3) Alex Rodriguez

3 times MVP

14-time All-Star

2009 World Series champion

2 times gold gloves

10 silver bats

1 batting title

10 times finished in the top ten for the MVP

Rodriguez He began his professional baseball career as one of the most hyped prospects in the sport and is considered one of the greatest baseball players of all time. With a career batting average of .295, Rodríguez amassed more than 600 home runs (696), more than 2,000 RBIs, more than 2,000 runs scored, more than 3,000 hits and more than 300 stolen bases, the only player in the MLB history in achieving all those feats. Also He holds the record for Grand Slams with 25.

In 2007, Rodriguez became the first player in major league history to have at least 35 home runs, 100 runs, and 100 RBIs in 10 consecutive seasons, surpassing Jimmie Fox (nine consecutive seasons).

2) Albert Pujols

3 times MVP

Rookie of the Year

11 times All-Star

2 World Series titles

2 golden gloves

6 silver bats

1 batting title

National League Championship Series MVP

11 times finished in the top ten for the MVP

If we talk about longevity, Pujols would have the roundest numbers among Dominicans. Albert’s first 10 years are the best in Major League history, the point is that the last 12 years their numbers dropped too low with a OPS+ of just 114, that indicates he was only 14 percent better than the average hitter; unlike his first ten years in what his OPS+ was from 172.

Pujols in 2018, he collected his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 32nd player in MLB history to reach that milestone. During this 2022 season, Pujols became the second player in MLB history (after Henry Aaron) to officially record 2,200 RBIs, as well as the fourth player with 700 career home runs.

1) Manny Ramirez

12-time All-Star

2 time World Series champion

9 silver bats

World Series MVP

a batting title

9 times in the top 10 for the MVP

There have been few right-handed batsmen who have been as good as Manny Ramirez. Since the MLB Expansion Era, Ramírez ranks third with a .996 OPS, after Barry Bonds with .1051 and Mike Trout .999 and the his career slugging percentage is the eighth best of all time at .585. He is also in the top 20 in home runs and RBIs. His home run percentage per at-bat is the 11th best in history at 5.7%.

Known as a complete hitter who could hit for both power and average, and widely regarded as one of the best purest right-handed hitters in history, Ramírez finished his career with a .312 career batting average, 555 home runs (15th all-time). ) and 1,831 RBIs (18th all-time).

In the playoffs, the production of Ramirez was almost unmatched as he has the most home runs in the playoffs and the third most hits in the playoffs. his 21 grand slams they are third all-time, and his 29 postseason home runs are the most in MLB history

Among Dominican hitters with a minimum of 2,500 at-bats, Ramírez is first in OBP with .411, in slugging .585, in OPS+ 154, in OPS .996, in ISO with .273, in walk percentage 13.6%, in driven races with one every 4.5 turns. He is second in batting average behind Vladímir Guerrero at .312.

You be the jury!



