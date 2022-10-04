Why didn’t the FIA ​​punish Checo Pérez with 10 seconds less?

For about two and a half hours, Sergio Pérez’s victory at the Singapore Grand Prix was in question for the investigation that the FIA ​​initiated against him, since it considered that he had not respected the distance of at least 10 cars on a couple of occasions that the ‘Safety Car’ entered.

However, in the end the body would announce that he would only be punished with five seconds, when it could have been ten, for which he kept the first place on the podium thanks to the fact that managed to finish 7 seconds and 595 thousandths ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Although Ferrari were excited about the possibility that he would receive the maximum punishment, in the end the stewards decided just notice the mexican for the first time that Checo did not keep his distance, while the second one was worth the respective 5 secondswhich had its explanation in Documents 56 and 57.

Why was he only noticed the first time?

“The commissioners listened to the driver of car 11 (Sergio Pérez), the team representative and have reviewed the video evidence. Article 55.10 of the FIA ​​Formula 1 Sporting Regulations requires the leader to keep a maximum distance of 10 cars of the safety car once deployed until the lights go out. Car 11 was the lead car on lap 10.”

“It was admitted that while the pace car lights were still on, PER did not stay less than 10 cars away of the safety car between the exit of turn 13 and turn 14. When asked during the hearing, PER said conditions were very wet and it was very difficult to keep up with the safety car with little temperature in its tires and brakes”.

“Although the track was wet in some parts, we do not accept that the conditions were such that would make it impossible or dangerous for PER to maintain the required distance of less than 10 cars”.

“Nevertheless, we took into account the humidity conditions and the difficulties indicated by PER as mitigating circumstances for this incident and, accordingly, we determine that a warning should be imposed“.

Why did they take five seconds off him in the second?

“Car 11 was the lead car on lap 36 during the second safety car period of the race. It was admitted that while the safety car lights were still on, PER did not stay within 10 distances of the safety car between turns 13 and 14. This occurred despite the fact that the race director had warned the team that PER was not respecting the regulation of less than 10 distances between turns 9 and 10. The team passed that warning on to PER.

“We refer to Document 56 whereby we imposed a reprimand on PER for an infringement of the same regulations during the first deployment of the safety car during the race. Since this was the second infraction of article 55.10 by PER during the race and followed an express warning from the Race Director, we determine to impose a penalty of 5 seconds to PER“.