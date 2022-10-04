Why are we lazy to play sports if we know that it is good for our health?



No one doubts at this point that Exercising is health, both physical and mental. Even so, the new Eurobarometer on sport and physical activity shows that Almost half of the European population does not practice any exercise. The reason? Most allege that they do not have time, to which is added sometimes the lack of motivation and lack of interest.

However, there are studies that show that time ceases to be a reason if we have the support of family and friends, or if our doctor simply insists that we be physically active. Furthermore, these investigations reveal that People who practice sports regularly organize their time better.





We actually procrastinate

Specialists in this field indicate that the problem with time management is not so much its scarcity but rather our tendency to procrastinate. Procrastinate is a lately fashionable verb that, according to the RAE, means ‘defer, postpone’. It has its origin in the Latin adverb cras (tomorrow, the next day).

Well, it turns out Nearly half of all students and about a fifth of adults report being severe and chronic procrastinators.

They probably ignore that postponing our tasks can not only be counterproductive in professional and personal day-to-day life, but also affects the perception we have of our quality of life. Procrastination causes anxiety, depression, stress and insomnia, disorders whose frequency also increases if exercise is not practiced. In the end, it is the whiting that bites its tail.





It’s not laziness, but an internal battle

Normally, we associate procrastination with being lazy or even somewhat incompetent. But neuroscience tells us that procrastination, deep down, is due to a internal biological battle: the one waged by our interconnected limbic system and prefrontal cortex.

The limbic system includes a whole series of brain structures related to the activation of emotions. It is a very powerful system that, from an evolutionary point of view, appeared on the phylogenetic scale before the prefrontal cortex.

As for this region of the cerebral cortex, is responsible for generating complex behaviors such as reasoning, problem solving and social cognition. For all these reasons, it is nicknamed the “personality center” and is considered the most evolved brain structure.





Faced with a situation or task that may seem unpleasant to us, we procrastinate because the limbic system beats the cerebral cortex. We choose to feel better in that moment, we prefer the immediate reward. Thus, we postpone the task without taking into account that this delay can be counterproductive and end up generating discomfort.

I will train tomorrow

Exercise is particularly susceptible to procrastination. There are many people who perceive the practice of sports as something unpleasant and aversive. Behind that aversion can be boredom and frustration, which, in turn, are great predictors of procrastination. Everything squares.

In addition, there are studies that indicate that engaging in intense physical activity tends to put us in a state of unpleasant activation. Although many of us we experience a better mood after intense physical exercise, while we practice it is not so pleasant. The initial aversion to moving, and being so comfortable at home when we consider the option, can lead us to procrastination.





More physical activity and less procrastination

A recent study that included 621 people (274 women and 347 men) between 18 and 83 years of age and who practiced some type of physical activity has shown that with the practice of sports we perceive that we have a better quality of life and better physical and mental healthand that we are less likely to procrastinate.

In this study, it was detected that if exercise is practiced at least 150 minutes per week, the perception of one’s own health is much more positive.

English poet Edward Young He said: “Lost time is existence; used is life”. Let us live, then, and not limit ourselves to existing.