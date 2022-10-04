“When you’ve won five Champions Leagues out of the last nine…”

2022-10-04

Dani Carvajal, one of the Real Madrid veterans, spoke at a press conference prior to the third Champions League game against Shakhtar at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The side gave a very spicy press conference where he had the luxury of responding to Xavi, who had said a day before that winning the Spanish League is fairer than the Champions League.

The relationship between young and old:

”A generational change is taking place and young people will be the veterans with weight in the future. The important thing is that there is a great harmony between veterans and youngsters and that makes us have a very competitive squad”.

The favoritism for the Champions:

”I am not the one who calculates the quotas. Madrid is in the pools and we know how difficult it is to win. I don’t think that our rivals when they face us don’t see us as a possible champion”.

The Ukraine War:

”It is a pity that in 2022 we are in this situation, that a team cannot play in their country, the exodus of players that has occurred… Seeing Shakhtar compete and seeing how they generate a bit of enthusiasm in their country is nice ”.

Xavi says that LaLiga is fairer than the Champions League:

”Opinions are subjective. I think that when you have won five Champions Leagues out of the last nine, luck is on the sidelines”.

The luck of Madrid in Champions:

”Football is about results and the one who scores the most goals and the one who concedes the fewest wins. We have been the best at that. It is complex to talk about justice. They are results. We had a great League and a Champions League with ups and downs, but being the best at key moments. We only talk about justice or injustice when Madrid win the Champions League”.