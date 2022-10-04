what is the magnitude of the dangerous cyclone that is heading for the coast of Mexico

When upgrading, its center was located 170 kilometers southwest of Cabo Corrientes, and 175 kilometers west-southwest of Playa Pérula, both in Jalisco, the SMN warned.

Hurricane Orlene evolved this Sunday to category 4 in the direction of the Pacific coast of Mexico, where it will cause “torrential rains”, warned the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

Orlene would make landfall next Tuesday in southern Sinaloa, although already as category 1, according to a graphic of the meteorological, which depends on the National Water Commission (Conagua).

The phenomenon now has maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour, gusts of 240 kilometers per hour and displacement to the north at 11 kilometers per hour.

Thus, The SMN predicted torrential rains for this Sundayfrom 150 to 250 millimeters, in the west of the states of Jalisco and Nayarit.

There will also be “intense” rains in the states of Chiapas, Colima and Sinaloa; “very strong” in Durango and Michoacán; and “strong” in Aguascalientes, Guerrero and Zacatecas.

“The forecast rains could be with electric shocks and hail conditions, in addition to causing landslides, increased levels of rivers and streams, overflows and flooding in low-lying areas,” the SMN warned.

On the other hand, there will be winds with gusts of 90 to 110 kilometers per hour and waves of 3 to 5 meters high on the coasts of Jalisco and Nayarit, as well as gusts of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour with waves of 1 to 3 meters of height on the coast of Colima and southern Sinaloa.

In the face of the hurricane, the SMN is in coordination with the National Hurricane Center in Miami, United States, to maintain a prevention zone from San Blas, Nayarit, to Mazatlán, Sinaloa, including the Marías Islands, in Nayarit.

So far, in the 2022 season in Mexico, cyclones Agatha, Blas, Celia, Bonnie, Darby, Estelle, Frank, Georgette, Howard, Ivette, Javier, Kay, Lester, Madeline and Newton have formed in the Pacific Ocean. Agatha and Kay reached a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Last May, the Mexican authorities predicted the formation of up to 40 named cyclones by 2022, which they described as an “active season”, and they predicted that of the total number of tropical cyclones generated, at least 5 would impact the country.

Weather in Guatemala

Although the hurricane is in the vicinity of Guatemalan territory, the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology and Hydrology (Insivumeh) has not issued any additional bulletin.

Even their forecasts indicate that the weather conditions for this Sunday are within the normal parameters of the season, their forecast indicates rainfall and electrical activity for the central and southern areas of the country.

From the north to central part of Guatemala, weather conditions could generate rains and strong winds, so some rivers could report flash floods, according to the forecast.