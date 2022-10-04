Value-Based Healthcare, eHealth, personalized medicine, patient experience,… Would you like new challenges? Would you consider a professional change? we are looking for you

One of the causes of underdiagnosis of migraine is the trivialization that has always been given to the disease. Samuel Diaz Insa, from the Headache Unit of the Neurology Service of the Hospital Universitario y Politécnico La Fe in Valencia, considers that headaches were traditionally managed in a trivial way, without a category of pathology, in order not to do certain things. Migraine is a disease as such and a way of exaggerating the brain to react to stimuli that are bothersome only for migraine patients. These patients are mostly women and migraine can become incapacitating for the pain.

“With a migraine attack your head hammers, lights bother you, noises, even smells are unpleasant. Head movements are very annoying, it is the so-called rattle sign. The patient only improves lying in bed, without noise or lights. In addition, one of the triggers of migraine is stress, which often makes it incompatible with the world of work. It is a really disabling disease”, points out Dr. Díaz Insa.

The trivialization of migraine has meant a constant delay of diagnosis in these patientssince many times it has not been considered a serious pathology, neither by society nor by the doctor. Many of the people who have migraine have not had access to a neurologist, or to a Headache Unit, which is where neurologists or cephalologists (as they are called among themselves) work, and as a consequence they have not been able to benefit from new drugs. “The treatments that are done in general neurology or in PC are not comparable to what we currently have in the Headache Units; It’s like from heaven to earth. We have many more therapeutic possibilities such as infiltrations and new medications that allow us to improve the quality of life of our patients”, affirms the specialist.

One of the challenges that this pathology has is that of Training that the neurologist must carry out. “Senior specialists are not trained in headache techniques. We should recycle neurologists who have not done specific rotations through Headache Units, so that they know the therapies that are giving such good results in our patients”, the expert points out.

“The role of the nurse is another fundamental point in the follow-up of our patient, -says Díaz Insa-, since it helps us not only in the diagnosis, but also in the follow-up: check the calendars of headache episodes, help administer medications, in addition to monitoring the patient to see how he reacts to a treatment. This, which is being done in a few centers, should be extended to any general neurology consultation”.

Samuel Díaz Insa insists on the need to implement Headache Units throughout the Spanish territory. “In recent years we have experienced revolutions in the management of these patients with anti-CGRP monoclonal antibodies. These preventive medications change their quality of life and we carry out these therapies in our units, which is why their implementation in all Autonomous Communities is so important. Patients should have the same therapeutic options regardless of where they live. There are Autonomous Communities that do not even have a Headache Unit. Having more units would make all patients have much more equity in access to the treatments that we have”, says Díaz Insa.

The use of anti-CGRP monoclonals has been the third revolution in the management of migraine. First there were triptans, then Botox and now progress is being made with anti-CGRP monoclonal antibodies such as eptinezumab, which has been shown to be a therapeutic alternative in different studies and where its efficacy and speed of action stand out, thanks to its intravenous administration route .

New therapies such as monoclonal antibodies have meant a true paradigm shift in treatment, although as Dr. Díaz Insa points out, “we have more than 450 patients who have started using them, but there are provinces that only have 10 patients with these new treatments, since for now access to anti-CGRP is very limited“.

In any case, there is still a percentage of people with migraine who do not respond to any treatment. “We are working on new research in which drugs are being developed that can provide an improvement in those patients who have not had results with existing drugs.”

Adherence is another of the pending challenges of this disease. Until the implementation of botulinum toxin and, above all, before monoclonal drugs, adherence to treatment was very low. Most of the patients stopped the therapy due to its inefficacy, or because they had adverse effects.

Regarding what remains to be done in the preventive treatment of migraine with anti-CGPR, the specialist comments on how important it is to extend its use to the entire population that needs it. “We must extend the use of these drugs that have shown great utility both in the general population and in clinical trials. They are better than the ones out there so far. We must also try to make neurologists, primary care doctors and society know that these drugs exist and that they can claim them.

On the other hand, there is a percentage of migraine patients who do not respond to these treatments. “In the new research we are seeing many drugs that can do something good for patients. It is important that this knowledge and treatment can reach all the patients who need it”, says Dr. Díaz Insa.

“Fortunately, we expect in the coming months and years, the incorporation of new drugs to help patients with migraine resistant to current treatments. One of these new treatments is eptinezumab, an anti-CGPR monoclonal antibody, which is administered intravenously. every 3 months that has shown in clinical trials a great speed of action, even to treat migraine attacks, and above all, to prevent the appearance of crises from the moment of its administration.Its potency, speed of action and sustained response in the time make it very attractive to improve the quality of life of migraineurs who frequently suffer disabling migraine attacks”, concludes the expert