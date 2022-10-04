News

US Embassy in the DR does not recommend using advisors

The Embassy of the United States in the Dominican Republic indicated once again that the assistance of migration consultants to apply for a visa, on the other hand, it recommends that the various forms be filled out by the same applicant due to the possible irregularities that may arise from letting someone else do it.

“Applying for a US visa. It can seem complicated and we understand that many people seek the services of immigration consultants, however, to avoid being a victim of irregularities, we recommend that you always fill out your forms yourself,” the entity shared in your column ask the consul.

The embassy stressed that “no adviser has a direct connection with the Consular Section of the Embassy or internal knowledge,” while noting that all information on consular services is posted publicly in the different means of consultation.

He also called to be careful with those who promise things “too good to be true.”

The diplomatic corps, which promised to expand the availability of travel visas in the coming months in the country, pointed out the fraud, misrepresentation or misleading description in its DS-160 form; exposure, misuse and/or exploitation of your personal data or paying excessive amounts of money among some of the consequences of using the services of a migration consultant.

The Embassy of the United States in the country also pointed out the loss of visas as one of the possible consequences of a bad practice of these consultants.

The @EmbajadaUSAenRD makes available the social networks it uses (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook) so that Dominican citizens can access advice and updated information on the different consular services, in order to avoid fraud.

