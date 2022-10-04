Urgency Index to conquer the 2022 World Series
Winning is a wonderful thing and losing sucks. That will always be true and that is why every team that reaches the postseason has the strongest desire to win the World Series.
But some victories carry more emotional weight than others, while some defeats leave deeper scars than others. And so, every year around this time, we break down the numbers to come up with our ultra-scientific World Series Urgency Index.
We considered things like painful postseason busts, looming free agents, roster size and prospect potential to scale up how much a team needs to win, with 10 being the most urgent situation and 1 the most relaxed.
Note: We are including all the teams that are still mathematically alive in contention for the season, which is 13 so far, although in the end only 12 will advance to the playoffs.
Urgency Index: 12, to the number of times the Mets have changed managers since they were last crowned
Yes, let’s break the scale at once.
These Mets rely heavily on Max Scherzer, the 38-year-old ace with nearly 3,000 innings pitched, and another 34-year-old star with a recent history of elbow and shoulder problems, Jacob deGrom, who will also be a free agent this winter. Their star closer, Puerto Rican Edwin Diaz, will also be a free agent. The team has a good minor league system, but it’s not too deep. So, they have to be careful, or things can go off the rails fast in Queens. Then there’s the factor Buck Showalter, who has led five teams to the postseason without winning a single ring. Oh, and of course, the Mets haven’t been crowned since 1986. Zero pressure, guys.
Urgency Index: 11, or the number of times Dusty Baker has gone to the postseason without winning the World Series
The Astros have lost two of the last three World Series, and many fans continue to see them ugly for what happened in 2017. But, above all, this ranking is about Baker, the winningest and most decorated driver who has ever hoisted the Trophy. of the Commissioner.
Do it for Dusty, Houston. Do it for Dusty.
Urgency Index: 11, or the number of prospects the Padres traded midseason
In recent years, the Padres have done all the things we want a team to do, from impactful free agency moves like Manny Machado, the shocking trade for Juan José Soto (among several others) and the mega extension of the Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr., etc. And despite all that, all they have to show for it is a single postseason series win (in front of zero fans) in 2020. Time to show the fruits.
Urgency Index: 11, or the years that have passed since the Phillies last arrived in October
If the Phillies can get the job done and reach the postseason for the first time since 2011, that will be reason enough to parade down Broad Street. It has not been the long wait, but also the amount of money invested in the payroll. Even if the Phillies aren’t going to be the favorites, there has to be some degree of urgency, as the farm system isn’t particularly highly valued and most of their impact players (Harper, Wheeler, Nola, JT Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Kyle Schwarber, Jean Segura) will be over 30 in 2023. Plus, it doesn’t look like the NL East is going to get any easier any time soon.
Urgency Index: 10, for the 10 trips the Yankees have made to the postseason since they last won it all in 2009
Since there’s no telling what will happen to Aaron Judge after he becomes a free agent this winter, it’s probably best to win a World Series with Judge, just in case. Needless to say, a team that hasn’t won a title since 2009 and has so many resources is under pressure to win.
Urgency Index: 9, because if they make the postseason this year, it will be the ninth time they have done so in franchise history.
They remain tied with the Padres for the oldest franchises without a World Series title under their belt. But first they must qualify, which won’t be easy, before taking care of the details of winning a ring.
Urgency Index: 8, for Albert Pujols’ eighth and final postseason appearance in St. Louis
The farewell year for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina — and what will surely be one of Adam Wainwright’s last chances — adds a sense of urgency to these Cardinals. Also, will a 35-year-old Paul Goldschmidt ever play at this level again? What if Nolan Arenado gets out of his contract and leaves?
Urgency Index: 6, or the years that have passed since the Blue Jays got past the Wild Card round
Toronto is a comparable case to the Padres in that significant spending and big moves, plus a core of great players, haven’t translated into much yet. Many considered them favorites to win the AL East this year, but that quickly slipped away. But none of that will matter if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company take over October.
Urgency Index: 5, for the franchise’s fifth trip to the postseason
Honestly, while winning the World Series is something that has been long overdue in Seattle (the Mariners are the only franchise that has never made it to that stage), just making it to October for the first time in a generation is already a great achievement. That said, the farm system has been affected by trades, and when you’re in the postseason for the first time since 2001, you obviously want to capitalize.
Urgency Index: 4, or the times they have reached October in the Kevin Cash era
It’s hard to rank the Rays very high on this list, even considering the sense of urgency any small-market team must have when an opportunity presents itself in October. There are no guarantees for tomorrow, obviously, but there is also no reason to think that Tampa Bay will not continue to fight and sneak into the postseason on a regular basis.
Urgency Index: 3, or the NL pennants they’ve won under the guidance of Andrew Friedman/Dave Roberts
While the Dodgers would like to be remembered as more than just a great regular-season team by winning their second World Series in three years (and their first in a full season since 1988) and firing Clayton Kershaw in a big way (if he decides to leave or retire), no one will see an early October elimination as the end of an era in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are built to last for years to come.
Urgency Index: 2, or the years since Cleveland was last in the postseason (a pretty quick “rebuild”)
It’s true, they haven’t won a World Series since 1948 and the city deserves a celebration, but the reality is that nobody expected anything from the youngest team in MLB this year. We don’t know how much longer Terry Francona will want to manage, but this team seems to be opening a new window to battle for several years. For now, they are playing with house money in 2023.
Urgency Index: 0, or the shape of the ring the Braves won in 2021
Not only were they champions in 2021, but they also have signed Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies for several years. And hey, if they don’t win again, at least they won’t have to try to top those awesome championship rings they designed to celebrate the 2021 World Series.