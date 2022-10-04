Urgency Index to conquer the 2022 World Series

If the Phillies can get the job done and reach the postseason for the first time since 2011, that will be reason enough to parade down Broad Street. It has not been the long wait, but also the amount of money invested in the payroll. Even if the Phillies aren’t going to be the favorites, there has to be some degree of urgency, as the farm system isn’t particularly highly valued and most of their impact players (Harper, Wheeler, Nola, JT Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Kyle Schwarber, Jean Segura) will be over 30 in 2023. Plus, it doesn’t look like the NL East is going to get any easier any time soon.