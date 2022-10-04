Tri’s dressing room breaks, they filter why Guardado turns his back on Martino

The reason that Guardado no longer endorses Martino

October 03, 2022 07:30 a.m.

The Mexican team did not close its last exhibition prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup in a good way, it fell to Colombia after going with two goals up on the scoreboard, which generates skepticism in fans who do not see El Tri as a favorite.

One of the leading players of the Mexican National Team, Andrés Guardado, exhibited the poor work of Gerardo Martino in the match between Colombia and stressed that such mistakes cannot be made in a World Cup event. The Little Prince criticized the tactical stoppage for the second half where the changes did not work for Mexico.

According to W Deportes, both Andrés Guardado and Guillermo Ochoa have come out to talk about the mismanagement in the selection of players and the operation of the Mexican National Team prior to the World Cup, curiously after the dispute between Gerardo Martino and the president of Femexfut, Yon of Louisa.

Why doesn’t Yon de Luisa want Martino in El Tri?

Gerardo Martino decided to break the protocol and criticized the management of Yon de Luisa for having fired the director of national teams Gerardo Torrado, in addition to a subsequent match with Colombia, he also launched his discharge against the Liga MX and its malfunction in developing the players and sending them for Europe.