Today’s horoscope, October 4, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In the horoscope todayTuesday, October 4the Moon will go to Aquarium and will be combined with Venus in Libra to form a very special energy current that will help you have a positive day, especially full of enthusiasm and challenging spirit.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon will pass through Aquarius, which in a few more days will reach its full phase in your sign. This lunar influence will favor your love relationship, as it provides a better ability to love through consideration and the importance of your feelings.

But, in addition, this vibration will also reach relationships with your social group, whether physical or online. But remember that they are not close friends, but those with whom you share some type of activity, topics of interest and are dedicated to exchanging a lot of information.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon will move into Aquarius and will make you doubt the decisions you make, while Venus in Libra forms a very special current of energy that will make you upset, because you will feel very impatient to solve everything immediately.

Everything that will happen around you can bother you, both those who speak to you and those who do not and also the attitudes and reactions towards you. Therefore, you must take care of your work relationships and with bosses, as well as the most intimate ones, here I suggest the energetic properties of lavender correctly.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

To the energy that is being activated by the planet Venus, today the Lunar vibration in Aquarius will be added. This event will benefit you by giving you an excellent and unbeatable day to make contacts with important and influential people, as well as to be recognized by your superiors and that they value your tasks.

This will be even better if your superiors are female. In addition, you will find people who will collaborate with you, giving you a hand in your endeavors and in new concepts. You will receive the necessary incentive to continue concentrating on your commitments.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

The Moon will move into Aquarius today and will awaken your maximum weakness, since it will activate many of your fears and your sensitivity and, although you never seem to have them due to your hermetic and introverted attitude, you know that they are inside you.

You may feel your fears of losing what you have achieved increase, both economically and in your level of power, and this will lead you to review your own accounts and the bank balances that you share with your family. Be careful with your sensitivity, as it makes you see everything in a more negative way than usual.

LEO HOROSCOPE

With Venus passing through Libra, the treatment you will give to those around you and the reactions they have towards you will become very important on this day. To this is added the influence of the Moon in Aquarius that will give you greater vulnerability to these issues.

It could be a day of disagreements and misunderstandings that will make you feel very separate and cold with them or that they do not take you into account in their lives. But it is good that you control your character and your reactions. I recommend you take a deep breath and be patient, since the Lunar influence will only take two days.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Today will be a day in which you must be especially careful, due to the fact that the Moon, by activating the Aquarius sign, may cause you doubts and confusion in your relationships and work projects.

Since it won’t do you any good to be noticed, it’s a good idea to postpone appointments, interviews, or not respond to all calls or text messages until you feel confident about everything you do, but without neglecting your responsibilities.

As Venus will be passing through Libra, it will be convenient for you to calm down and listen to your intuition to better evaluate some projects and know which one to give priority to.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon will be passing through the Aquarius sign and will combine its energy with Venus passing through Libra. This will favor you and give you a day of more well-being than usual. Thanks to this, you can feel that your energy is higher and more positive.

Therefore, I recommend that you take advantage of it to solve conflicts generated in recent months. This influence on your horoscope will make you make quick decisions, because deep inside you feel that it is time to let yourself be carried away by your intuition and thus jump over obstacles.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Today the Universe will be depositing its energy in the Aquarius sign through the Moon, which will directly influence your feelings and your mood.

Also, if you were born in the early days of your sign, you will surely experience unexpected changes that will alter you and that may awaken certain fears.

These will be rooted in the changes within the family and in fears of separation or distancing; however, it will be best to attract the blessings of the angels to your home with these five actions.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

All the energy that exists in the sign of Aquarius is very beneficial for you, because when combined with Venus, which is passing through the sign of Libra, it will give you more skills to know how to negotiate and make very good business contacts in the different meetings that you have.

This will happen because you will be a magnet to attract new customers and business. In addition, you will see that everything you express and say to other people will be understood more clearly than on other days. Do not hold back, express what you feel and what you think. You will see that it will go and you will feel better.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

The Moon will be passing through the Aquarius sign and will combine with Venus in Libra, increasing your positive energy and optimism to do things in a big way.

You will project this in your economic and work plans, even more so if you have family businesses or if you have to make important decisions regarding family properties.

Also, if you are abroad, you will have to make a decision regarding the property that you left in your country and the mentioned influence will also help you for this. You will notice that you will add your good instinct to your mental clarity.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon will pass into your sign and will be combined in a special way with Venus passing through Libra. This will make you feel more secure and empowered, as you will experience a strong, very positive energy current within you.

In addition, when the stars mentioned activate air signs, you will be renewing emotions and feelings by sharing good times with your family. Record these moments in your mind and heart, because you will need them when you go through situations of melancholy or that are difficult to face.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

The Moon in Aquarius today will already have the vibration of the Full Moon of the weekend and you will feel the impulse to start challenging and innovative projects. Those in which you must take risks and give more of your willpower.

But at the same time, with the passage of Venus through Libra, you will feel very calm that everything will turn out well. You can share this with those who accompany you every day at work and with those who share your daily routine. It is here where you will see everything more positive and you can begin to enjoy an economic improvement.

