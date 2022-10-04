Today’s horoscope, October 3, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In the horoscope todayMonday, October 3the Moon while saying goodbye to Capricorn has a good energy exchange with direct mercury so that you do not have interference between your thoughts and your emotions when making decisions.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon leaves the Capricorn sign in the horoscope and will combine with the energy of the planet Mercury in Virgo to generate a set of astrological vibrations that will excite you with the idea of ​​seeing more money in your accounts AND improving your credit.

With this influence you will feel a positive impatience to attend many work meetings, make your work more efficient, strive to stand out and thus achieve an increase in your salary. As your intuition will also be exalted, you will know how to interrelate in the right way to achieve your goal.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Mercury direct today will decide to combine with the Moon, this being important for you because they will activate the areas related to your creations and your spiritual path and search for philosophies of life.

This network of vibrations will put in your path several people experienced in the mentioned subjects who will help you find new and superior spiritual information.

They will also advise you how to activate and connect your Throat Chakra with your Third Eye to find success and truth. For this purpose, it will help you to know the relationship of the chakras with nature and its main herbs.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon is passing through the Capricorn sign while Mercury in its direct march passes through Virgo. Both will combine and form an energetic current that activates the areas of your horoscope related to the emotions stored deep within you.

They also do it with those that are born from resentments that you would never share with someone. This current will stimulate you to make the decision to renew and cleanse those old emotions, which are already toxic and only take away positive energy, dulling your aura and hindering the proper functioning of your chakras.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

The Moon in Capricorn and Mercury in Virgo will connect with each other today to send you all their good vibes and be happier in your relationships by accepting others as they are and not trying to change them.

With this influence you will be able to let yourself flow and be more informal with these people, letting the universe act and letting you be surprised with their reactions, ways of thinking or with the changes in plans they make at the last moment and they annoyed you.

Additionally, it will be easier for you to accept that each of them has their own truth and learn to listen to them more, and assimilate from this the information that serves you.

LEO HOROSCOPE

The Moon in the Capricorn sign today will help you balance your emotional world with the rational one so that you avoid internal conflicts. Mercury will be added to this good influence, passing through Virgo and activating your intellectual center, generating new ideas in your mind.

Add to this approaches and projects related to your work, your aspirations and the professional image you want to give. On the other hand, you will notice that your mind will be more dynamic and you will prepare to renew what you do in something, use your genius and inventiveness to get out of the routine and that mechanicalness and laziness do not win you.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Love themes are improving for your sign, especially today when the Universe contributes with an alignment between the Moon and Mercury to give you a day of unexpected encounters with friends, which will be very pleasant. The surprise will be that in these meetings you will be introduced to other people, and with one of them start a relationship.

However, I recommend you to be careful, since given the astrological influence of the last planet mentioned, you could like two of those people. If this occurs, indecisions would be generated in you when choosing. But it is not to worry, but to enjoy it.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

Today the Universe wants you to renew everything inside you and leave only happy and optimistic emotions. With this objective, it will seek to connect the Moon from Capricorn with Mercury direct from Virgo so that you do a complete internal renewal and leave your heart full of well-being.

This energetic current in earth signs will increase your courage and will stimulate you to decide to be happy and to be more direct and decisive in matters of love. You will see that, once you have made the decision to accept love in your life, you will begin to attract new situations of happiness.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon in Capricorn will be very connected with direct Mercury that is passing through Virgo. Being both earth signs, an element compatible with you that you are water, the Universe will advise you to put all your enthusiasm and idealism in the different topics you deal with.

The mentioned will include from a business meeting, a job interview to meeting with your family or meeting your love. As you will be able to do it naturally, due to your innate quality of being happy and positive, you will feel mentally and emotionally relaxed, being a very productive day in which you will benefit.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon from Capricorn will be combined with Mercury from Virgo so that you can leave the emotional side of your sign and bring out your most rational, cunning and commercial side. In this way you will be able to hold more business meetings with the aim of advancing and expanding your economy.

As it will be a day that your mind and your intuition will flow in the same direction, you will be able to resolve both pending issues and new decisions faster. Take advantage of this influence in your horoscope to have new ideas and find a way to become financially independent.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

Today the Moon says goodbye to your sign and this will make you feel that everything that happens around you is extremely important to you, without being able to differentiate between what deserves your attention and what does not make you feel exhausted.

However, direct Mercury will make its contribution so that you do not waste so much energy and when you feel highly sensitive you can make a small interruption in your usual tasks.

In this way you can restart your day to take everything more calmly and do everything in a very relaxed way. You can also control your mood by using the best stone for mental and spiritual balance.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

The Moon, passing through the Capricorn sign, is favorably combined with direct Mercury, passing through Virgo, as they are two earth signs. Since it is not a related element to yours, you will not feel completely and fully in control, wanting to spend more time with yourself.

But being in a good relationship with each other allows you to seek and find your inner harmony. Look for a moment of peace, listen to your heart and connect with your inner teacher, you will see that you recover your source of power. It will also help you to align all your centers and so when you resume your tasks for the day you will have left the instabilities behind.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

The Moon is already saying goodbye to Capricorn and direct Mercury continues its passage through Virgo. They decide to combine to send you a strong encouragement and activate you to go after your hopes of forming a group of psychological and spiritual motivation.

For this, you will approach your friends and propose to work as a team, because you consider that by uniting the energies of several people, the projects will turn out better.

You will also connect with other people with more experience in this type of association so that through the exchange of ideas and knowledge you can improve the organization of the group.

