This was Salma Hayek’s house when she lived in Veracruz: VIDEO

Salma Hayek is one of the Mexican actresses who are succeeding in Hollywood and has become one of the most important celebrities. Currently, Salma Hayek has three mansions in California, France and London, according to the portal vanities. Nevertheless, the actress did not always live in luxury and that is why here we will tell you what Salma Hayek’s house was like when she lived in Veracruz During his childhood.

The Mexican nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress was born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruzwhere he studied for a few years. However, later, Salma Hayek decided to pursue her dreams and moved to Los Angeles to build a career in Hollywood. After having participated in multiple productions, it was in 2002 when she starred in Fridaa film that earned her the nomination for the statuette.

Where does Salma Hayek currently live?

According to the portal vanities, Salma Hayek bought a mansion in California a few years ago, which has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a pool and is valued at 3 million dollars. Subsequently, Salma married Francois-Henri Pinaultwho bought one luxurious mansion in Paris where he lived for a few years. However, after Salma Hayek moved to London and bought the most luxurious house he has up to now, because the mansion where Salma Hayek currently lives has 14 bedrooms, movie theater, gym, wine cellar and swimming pool.

Salma Hayek has three mansions in the United States, Paris and London. Photo: Instagram @salmahayek

This was Salma Hayek’s house in Veracruz

A video of the middle Gulf Image reported what the house looks like today where Salma Hayek used to live when she was littlebecause it is currently abandoned and extremely damaged by the passage of time. The home of the actress is located in Coatzacoalcos and some walls are broken by neglectwhile the main doors are consumed by foliage.

According to the portal Chic Magazine, This house no longer belongs to Salma Hayek or his family, as it is even said to be the property of Joan Sebastian’s son. However, from the state of the mansion it is clear that is completely abandoned and now she is only remembered for being the house where Salma Hayek lived.