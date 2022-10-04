‘Thief, you’re a thief’, Luis Zulbedía’s outburst against referee Marlon Vera | National Championship | Sports

It was tie at 2 of Liga de Quito on a visit to October 9, the victory escaped the albos at the end of a heated match for the actions on the field of play and the arbitration decisions that exasperated the Argentine Luis Zubeldiatechnical director of Liga de Quito.

League had advantage on the scoreboard at the close of the first half. Sebastian Gonzalez (34 minutes) and Thomas Molina (43 minutes) scored for the visitors, with what they were 2-0 at halftime.

The Arbitration performance of Marlon Vera bothered Zubeldíawho demanded his decisions from the technical bench, especially when the referee sent off defender Zaid Romerowhich triggered the impasse with the strategist, who in the midst of the claims, he criticized the arbitral action before the television camera.

‘​They have a hold on Luis Zubeldía’: the complaint from the technical bench of Liga de Quito

Then came the expulsion (51 minutes) and that woke up fury of the white DT. “You expel him badly” Zubeldía was heard, who was contained by his coaching staff and midfielder Alexander Alvarado.

Zubeldía continued in his claim and he yelled “thief” at Vera. “You are a thief”, repeated the Argentine, uncontrolled on the edge of the technical area, which at that time already had police protection.

With the departure of Zubeldía and Romero, the tone of the match changedwho had another expelled in league with the departure of Ezequiel Piovi (77 minutes), then the azucena disaster that allowed two goals and let the victory slip away.

The discount came with a penalty kick executed by Gabriel Cortez (88 minutes) after a disputed action by Moisés Corozo in the university area.

In the middle of the chaos came the tie. auction of Joaquin Verges (90 minutes) that goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez could not contain.

The claim also came from the lily leadership. In social networks Stephen Peace unloaded against the referee. “Marlon Vera. You are a scoundrel”posted the manager.

“You’ll see) can not whistle a single game more. Mr. Luis Muentes (president of the arbitration union), now we will know if you are part of the problem or if you will seek to eliminate this arbitration. I hope that Roger Zambrano (president of the Ecuafútbol Refereeing Commission) does what he has to do to banish this rot”, posted the manager.

Marlon Vera. You are shameless. You can not whistle a single game more. Mr. Muentes, now we will know if you are part of the problem or if you will seek to eliminate this arbitration. I hope that Roger Zambrano does what he has to do to banish this rot. – Esteban Paz (@EstebanPazR) October 2, 2022

With the tie, Liga stayed in fifth place in the table with 20 units and distanced itself from the fight for the first places. (D)