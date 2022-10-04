They leak unpublished TESTIMONY of Ricky Martin’s nephew that reveals how he ABUSED him | PHOTO

The scandal involving Ricky Martin and his nephew Dennis Sánchez every day that passes continues to cause more controversy, since now it has filtered out the alleged unpublished testimony of the singer’s relative who reveals What abuse of him, this despite the fact that the famous artist continues to deny the accusations and has even requested restraining orders.

It is worth mentioning that, although it seemed that this problem for Ricky Martin It had already ended a few weeks ago, when his nephew withdrew a complaint he had against the singer, in reality it was the beginning of a new legal battle, since the relative of the actor also accused him again of abuse and both have been subpoenaed by Puerto Rican authorities.

This October 3, a hearing would take place, which had already been rescheduled on September 28, however, it was suspended again at the request of Ricky Martin and now it has been postponed to November 10, but the nephew of the singer, and although he was approached by some media, he refused to offer statements at all times.

Despite the fact that Dennis Sánchez did not want to give details of the legal battle he currently has against the singer, in the Puerto Rican show program ‘La Comay’, he filter the unpublished testimony of nephew of Ricky Martin in which reveals how presumably abuse of him when he was still a child.

in said unpublished testimonythe nephew of Ricky explains with few words, but crudely and explicitly, as supposedly, his uncle abuse of him when he was 11 years old, and that said situation would have occurred in 2012 in New York City during a performance at the Marquis theater, so it is speculated that it was when the artist was part of the play ‘Evita’.

After these controversial statements, it only remains to wait what is the position of Ricky Martin to continue with this legal process, since it should be remembered that previously he had already filed a million-dollar lawsuit for extortion, damages and losses against his nephew, in addition to pointing out that he has mental problems. Although now his relative has counterattacked with this new demand, and assuring that she has “strong evidence” of the alleged abuse, and that he only hopes that “justice be done”.