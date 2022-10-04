Entertainment

They leak unpublished TESTIMONY of Ricky Martin’s nephew that reveals how he ABUSED him | PHOTO

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

The scandal involving Ricky Martin and his nephew Dennis Sánchez every day that passes continues to cause more controversy, since now it has filtered out the alleged unpublished testimony of the singer’s relative who reveals What abuse of him, this despite the fact that the famous artist continues to deny the accusations and has even requested restraining orders.

It is worth mentioning that, although it seemed that this problem for Ricky Martin It had already ended a few weeks ago, when his nephew withdrew a complaint he had against the singer, in reality it was the beginning of a new legal battle, since the relative of the actor also accused him again of abuse and both have been subpoenaed by Puerto Rican authorities.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

He made life impossible for Victoria Ruffo and now he has everything ready for his funeral

1 day ago

From the pool, Karol G’s sister raises the temperature in a tight swimsuit

1 week ago

This is what the protagonist of “Elif” looks like years after the end of the novel

1 week ago

Before it’s late. Youtube gives recognition to Andrés García in his last days

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button