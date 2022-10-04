They compare Erling Haaland with Chicharito in England by statisticsHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Manchester, England. / 02.10.2022 20:14:12





Erling Halandstriker of Manchester City managed to score a hat trick goes victory of manchester derby against United. In addition to this, the Norwegian star reached 14 goals In just eight days of the Premier League, currently being the top scorer of it. Beating names like Harry Kane, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Roberto Firmino and even his partner Phil Foden.

Haaland and Chicharito

The exceptional football moment that lives Haland has made him be compared with the great players of the last decade in the English competition. So Sky Sports did not hesitate to share scoring statistics where the former forward of the Manchester United: Chicharito Hernandez.

Within the table shared by the British media it was possible to appreciate that Erling Haland you only need an average of 14 ball touches for each goal that he has scored since he arrived at the PremierLeague. Number that far exceeds the other names in the statistics of the season 2011/2012 onwards.

Jamie Vardy (50) of Leicester City, Sergio Aguero (57) former Manchester City player, harry kane of Tottenham Hotspur and Javier Hernandez they complete the table of players who need to touch the ball the least to score a goal. Kane and Chicharito tied for fourth with 60 touches.

It should be remembered that Javier Hernandez He was one of the favorite players of Sir Alex Ferguson and helped the team to conquer two Premier League titles and three Community Shields. Was appointed player of the year from Manchester United in 2011 and added 59 goals in all competitions.