There will be a packed house in Morazán for the Real España-Alajuelense semifinal!

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The Morazán stadium will vibrate. Real Spain will have a full house this Tuesday to face Costa Rica’s Alajuelense in the first leg of the Concacaf League semifinals. The Sol Este ticket office where the Megabarra will be cheering was sold out, while, between preference, chair and Sol Sur, there were barely less than 2,000 tickets left, so the show against the Ticos is guaranteed. The old Morazán passed the review of the new lighting that was installed and Concacaf confirmed that it has the certification for international games after the installation of Leeds lamps on the entire ceiling of the boxes. It is a Central American classic, it is a match with history. The professors and the manudos have already experienced intense duels in the now-defunct Uncaf Champions and Runners-up Cups. Now, times have changed, but football maintains its essence. The catrachos come from knocking down two Costa Rican clubs that arrived: one with a champion badge (Cartaginés) and another undefeated (Herediano). Alajuelense arrived on Sunday, but with a respectful speech, because Vargas’ boys have made themselves respected in this competition.

The first test passed by the catracho team on its return to this international competition was the Real Estelí of Nicaragua in the preliminary round, the overall ended 3-1, but what has surprised locals and strangers has been the presentations made by the aurinegros in the defining phases. In the round of 16, he ran into the champion of the Costa Rican tournament, Cartaginés, who with a lot of personality prescribed two goals in the first leg and two in the second leg to advance to the quarterfinals without breaking a sweat. Then Herediano appeared on the billboard, who came with an undefeated streak of 13 games and were emerging as the favorites to keep the key; however, the story was told differently. The professors brought out the vertigo that characterizes them and became semifinalists (4-2) and Hernán Medford took a soccer lesson. MOTIVATIONAL WIN The spirits of Real Spain are through the roof after defeating the leader Motagua 0-2 in Tegucigalpa with a highly alternate team, since Vargas saved the stars for tomorrow’s duel.