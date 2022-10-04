The unique car in the world of Lupillo Rivera that not even Christian Nodal has

Lupillo Rivera and Christian Nodal are some of the most famous musicians in Mexico. However, despite the fame of BOTH, Lupillo has an exclusive car that Nodal does not. He goes into the note to find out.

October 03, 2022 6:12 p.m.

There is no doubt that Lupillo Rivera He is one of the best and most popular musicians in Mexico. The singer wrote great hits like “your slave and master” that earned him a grammys in 2010. In addition, he was nominated for the award in 2008 and 2009 with his songs “Between glasses and bottles” and “El tiro de grace”.

The relationship between Lupillo Rivera and Christian Nodal was affected by Belinda; Both were couples of the Spanish singer and have known how to compete for her. Although there was never a conflict between the two, they have talked about each other in different media. Although musically they have nothing to envy, Lupillo has an exclusive car that Nodal would undoubtedly like to have.

The car in question is a Polaris Slingshot, the same one that boxer Caín Velásquez drives. With a 2.0-liter Prostar engine equipped with 4 cylinders, This off-road vehicle has a power of 178cv. Taking into account its low weight of 700 kg, this car is capable of reaching 200km/h.

The company, which was born as a Subaru sub-brand, is a specialist in these peculiar vehicles. In its beginnings, it was dedicated to the manufacture of snowmobiles and UTVs, which is why you can see features of these vehicles in its most current models.

With a career full of musical successes, and some appearances in soap operas, without a doubt, Lupillo can afford to drive a car. $30,000 as is this Polaris. Christian Nodal for his part no longer drives eccentric cars after crashing his ferrari a few years ago. In the same way we believe that if you wanted you could buy this Polaris Slingshot.

Lupillo Rivera with his Polaris

+Watch the official video of the car: