The unexpected storm front that was opened to Gerard Piqué in the midst of his separation with Shakira: “He is in serious trouble”

Piqué would be having problems in his company (Reuters)

Gerard Piqué He is going through one of the most revulsive seasons of his career. Unfortunately, the Catalan center-back continues to be news in the main European media but not for his performance on the field but by what happens in other facets of his life.

After the scandal that generated his separation from the Colombian artist Shakira, which finally ended up in the offices with lawyers involved, the footballer was involved in a new episode extra sports.

As revealed by the paparazzi Jordi Martín, who closely follows in the footsteps of the player and the singer and became one of the official voices of information referring to both protagonists, the defender would be having problems in your company Cosmos.

The footballer is going through a legal process in his separation (Grosby)

“They assure me that Gerard no longer goes for Cosmos as before, that he is not as committed to the company and that there is a serious problem inside her”, revealed the photographer in dialogue with the television program socialite.

“This same week there would have been a massive escape between the management team of Cosmos, They tell me that up to four workers may have left”, assured Martín, noting that they would be fed up with the situation that is being experienced and that in the next few days other employees could follow the same path. “They transmitted to Piqué that they are unhappy”sentenced.

It should be noted that the breakup of his relationship with Shakira put his company on everyone’s lips as it occurred amid constant accusations of infidelity with Clara Chia Martia 23-year-old female employee who works at your company.

Kosmos became the organizing company of the new Davis Cup (EFE)

Cosmos was born in 2017 after Gerard Piqué associated with Hiroshi Mikitani, owner of Rakuten. The company, linked to the world of sports, grew by leaps and bounds to the point of achieving the bases and conditions for reshape the new Davis Cup with the aim of making it more exciting with a high impact of earnings and audience.

At the same time, the company is linked to FC Andorraa team that the footballer acquired in 2018 and that in less than five years managed to rise from the First Catalan (regional league) to the Second Division in 2022.

In addition, since 2021 and with the arrival of Messi in Paris, Cosmos cbought the television rights of Ligue 1 from France to Spain for three seasons.

“Cosmos is reinventing the media and sports business of yesterday for the hearings of tomorrow. By merging innovation in sports, media and entertainment, Cosmos invests in impactful companies that challenge the status quo”, can be read on its website.

