The ultimate exercise to lengthen life, according to a new study

Not a glass of water on an empty stomach, not going for a walk, or eating garlic every day. A study published in the journal British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM) reveals that the most effective way to lengthen life by up to 22% is to lift weights every day.

The research has analyzed the quality of life of 104,000 participants and among them, those who did daily strength exercises considerably reduced the risk of dying from any disease. The key is to do an anaerobic activity.

Doing strength exercises reduces the risk of dying from any disease by 22%

Anaerobic includes short, strength-based activities such as sprinting or weight lifting.





Aerobic, focuses on physical endurance activities for a long time: running, swimming, walking or cycling, for example.





The formula to extend life



The more repetitions and variety, the less risk



Extending life more or less depends on how many times we lift weights a week and the type of exercise we do.





The study has concluded that if we do this aerobic exercise once or twice a week, the risk of dying is reduced by 14%. But this is not all, because if we add an aerobic activity such as walking, running or swimming to the exercise of lifting weights, we can extend life much more and the risk drops to 47%.

The study rules out sit-ups and squats from the list of recommended exercises, because according to age they are not suitable for everyone. And he recommends activities such as ironing or raising legs and arms. Although the publication ensures that these exercise guidelines lengthen life, it rules out that they have any impact on the risk of developing cancer, because it is not included in the research.