The tragic accident in which Lalo Mora lost his youngest son

Many followers see artists as superior beings, but in reality they are people like others who are not exempt from pain and tragedies, such is the case of one of the Mexican regional singers who suffered one of the greatest pains for which he can pass someone

On January 26, 2016, it was recorded in the memory of Lalo Mora and his entire family, since they suffered the loss of a loved one, it is Eduardo Mora Cedeño, the youngest son of the northern music singer who died in an accident

Eduardo Mora Cedeno He was 25 years old and was run over on Miguel de la Madrid Boulevard in Monterrey, Nuevo León, he instantly lost his life, but his relatives recognized his identity until a couple of days later.

From the official account of Lalo Mora, he said he was devastated by the news “I am very sad because my son ‘Eduardo Narciclar Mora Cedeño’ has gone to heaven… Rest in Peace,” he wrote.

Who also testified about the death of his brother was Lalo Mora Jr. “Yes, unfortunately, my little brother, may God keep him in his holy glory, there he was. I don’t want to talk about the details right now; that was yesterday, ”said the singer, who added that it was an accident.

Lalo Mora is a famous singer known for iconic themes in norteño music, among the most popular are: “Laurita Garza”, “El rey de mil coronas”, “Eslabón por eslabón” and “Mi casa nueva”.

To date, the former member of The Invaders of Nuevo Leon he is survived by two sons; aurora blackberrywho is known to work in his father’s production team and is always aware of everything that happens around him, in addition to Lalo Mora Jr.a young man who followed in his father’s footsteps in music and is currently the lead singer of The Heirs of Nuevo León.

