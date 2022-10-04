The saddest episode of “El chavo del 8” that they eliminated so as not to ruin the childhood of many

The deleted episode of El Chavo del 8

October 04, 2022 1:10 p.m.

El Chavo del 8 is one of the most iconic programs on television in Mexico and Latin America, Chespirito’s genius crossed borders thanks to the success of his characters that made up the cast of the program, such as “Quico”, “Don Ramón”, “La Chilindrina”, “Señor Barriga”, “Doña Florinda” to mention a few that were undoubtedly of great importance for the development of the program.

We know that Chespirito hid some secrets in the episodes of the “El Chavo del 8” program, which were revealed over time, some by Roberto Gómez Bolaños and others that netizens were rescuing, this time we will talk about the episode from “El chavo del 8” that had to be eliminated by Chespirito due to the consequences it would bring.

It was during one of the episodes of the program that it was eliminated due to the threats that Chespirito received from the cast, after to be exact in chapter 12 when Roberto Gómez Bolaños decided to end the program, when in the development of that episode the main character “El Chavo” lost his life, which caused the sadness of all the fans.

What were the threats that Chespirito received?

According to information collected from some of the actors who gave life to the iconic characters of “El Chavo del 8”, they told Chespirito that if he decided to remove his character from the program, all the other actors would resign to put an end to the series, which caused Roberto Gómez Bolaños to decide to eliminate the chapter and continue with the history of the program.