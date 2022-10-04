The sad story behind the ham cake and “El Chavo del 8”

The history of the cake of El Chavo del 8

October 03, 2022 5:00 p.m.

El Chavo del 8 was one of the most important programs on Mexican television, without a doubt it is the greatest creation of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, who thanks to his characters the series broke records in Mexico and Latin America due to the great reception of the public, the characters had a large part of responsibility in the success of the program, because to this day we continue to remember their funny occurrences with great humor.

The series had 290 episodes in which it had several mysteries that after going off the air, little by little were revealed and today we will talk about one of them, because we know that the character of “El Chavo” was an orphan boy of limited resources, but his clothes and his jokes were what differentiated him from the others, we also know that he was a great soccer fan but Chespirito showed us another of his tastes.

El Chavo like any other child was capricious, unfortunately due to the lack of his parents it was impossible for him to indulge in certain tastes and he depended on the charity of the neighbors of the neighborhood where he lived, another of his great tastes with which he always hallucinated was with the famous “Torta de Jamon” and despite being his favorite food and what he always craved, only in two episodes of 290 Chavo could be seen eating his famous ham cake.

The origin of the resources of El Chavo del 8

We know that he was an orphan child that sometimes the neighbors decided to invite him to lunch or breakfast, on several occasions he was seen working in different jobs or as an assistant to be able to buy a soft drink, a popsicle or any candy he wanted, because he did not have to someone who would support him financially to meet his needs.