The PSOE of the Diputación de Huesca demands the full degree of Medicine on the Huesca campus

Before the Current difficulties to meet the demand for health personnel in the province of Huesca and the situation that may arise in the coming years, the socialist group in the Provincial Council of Huesca once again demands, through a resolution proposal, the increase in places in Medicine studies and proposes the incorporation of new hospital centers , both public and private, in the training of residents.

In recent years, there have been several factors that have led the Aragonese health system to the complicated situation in which it finds itself, among which the budget cuts in this area that approached 13% in the 2011-2015 legislaturea mandate in which many doctors in the community were also forced to retire and in which the third course of Medicine was abolished in Huesca.

At the time, explain Antonio Biescasspokesperson for the socialist group in the Provincial Council, “it was ruled out not only to maintain but also to expand and complete the Medicine degree on the Huesca campus because it did not meet the technical requirements, among them, that the San Jorge Hospital be a university hospital, something that already It is fulfilled. For this reason, we once again ask both the Government of Aragon and the University of Zaragoza to complete these studies in the Alto Aragonese capital”.

Through a motion, the Socialists also propose that the public university offer a greater number of places for these studies on the campuses where it is taught and that, for the training of residents, New public and private centers are incorporated into the network of university hospitals. In the coming years, this situation, far from improving, will be even worse, since the number of doctors will be totally insufficient to cover the vacancies. “Necessary expand the number of places in the faculties of medicine and nursingonly in this way can we ensure quality public health provision in our territory,” says Biescas.

The socialist group in the DPH recalls that the doctors who finish their training are insufficient to cover the needs of health personnel, to which is added that more than 30% of Primary Care physicians are over 60 years old and that in the last Public Employment Offers a large number of places have become vacant in rural areas, with the consequent problems of patient care.

“On numerous occasions we have stressed the need to increase the number of new students, as we did again last Saturday at the Sariñena conference, but it is essential that this expansion be accompanied by the possibility of studying the entire training itinerary in the city of Huesca”, concludes the socialist spokesman.