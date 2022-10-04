The possible alignments of the Inter-FC Barcelona of Champions League

After taking the leadership of LaLiga Santander, FC Barcelona returns to action in the Champions League this Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. (CEST) to face Inter Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza in a key match facing the possible qualifying for the round of 16. The group coached by Xavi Hernández He is forced to add three and begin to put his pass to the next phase on track.

Barça arrives in Milan with five notable casualties: Ronald Araújo, Jules Koundé, Héctor Bellerín, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, but it is in defense where the absences are most noticeable. The Terrassa coach will be forced to make big changes in his defense to contain an Inter that, although it has been very irregular at the start of the season, is always an uncomfortable and dangerous rival in Europe. Here’s our forecast for the XI:

Probable alignments of the Inter-Barça:

Inter Milan XI: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lautaro, Dzeko.

Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lautaro, Dzeko. XI of the FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Eric, Christensen, Marcos Alonso; Busquets, Gavi, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele.

Ter Stegen

His start to the season has been sensational, with only four goals conceded in nine games between the League and the Champions League. Although it is true that he still has the pending task of keeping a clean sheet in the continental tournament, the Mönchengladbach goalkeeper is being key for Xavi’s Barça. Against Inter he will have to be very attentive, especially if a Lautaro plays who knows how to read spaces very well and how to get into the area.

Sergi Roberto-Eric-Christensen-Alonso

In defense is where there are more doubts: Will Xavi bet on a line of three knowing that Inter plays with two forwards or will he continue with four defenders? In any case, it seems that the player from Egar will bet on a Sergi Roberto who has recovered and saw minutes against Mallorca, as well as Eric García, who was a substitute in the League, accompanied by Andreas Christensen. Finally, Marcos Alonso aims to add his second start with Barça.

Gavi-Busquets-Pedri

Everything seems to indicate that Barça’s ‘headline’ midfield will return with Sergio Busquets as a defensive pivot, backed by Gavi and Pedri González as insiders. On the bench, a Franck Kessié will await, who is still not standing out, or Pablo Torre, who has not yet settled in Xavi Hernández’s plans.

Raphinha-Lewandowski-Dembele

Barça could come out with its luxury trident, the starter in the most important games. Raphinha aims to appear as a right winger, with Robert Lewandowski as center forward and Ousmane Dembélé on the left. For the second part, Xavi could opt for Ansu Fati or Ferran Torres to refresh the attacking line.