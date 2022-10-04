The opening anthem 2022

We present a lineup made up of elements that caused disappointment during the 17 days of the current Mexican soccer tournament

The anonce of the MX League in the Opening 2022 It is made up of players who caused disappointment to the fans of the clubs that hired them or other certain cases due to elements that lost their place in the starting eleven of their respective teams during the semester.

Goalie

The 25-year-old goalkeeper had the opportunity to establish himself in the goal of the Blue Cross in the Apertura 2022, but the 7-0 win in favor of Americaon matchday 10, removed him from ownership and returned the position to José de Jesús Corona.

defenses

The side left the Cougarsin order to attract the spotlight and shine in Chivas. The problem is that he couldn’t earn a place in Ricardo Cadena’s team and in some games he was considered the third option.

The defender of Blue Cross He arrived in the Apertura 2022 to make players like Pablo Aguilar forget. The Argentine has had good performances, but has three injuries in his short stay in the MX Leaguesomething that has prevented him from meeting expectations.

Cata Dominguez has become the favorite villain of the fans of the Blue Cross. The central defender was pointed out as one of the main culprits of the thrashing that the azulcrema team gave them, to the extent that he even received threats from the sky-blue followers.

The Peruvian defender was a starter in Blue Cross until the win against America. After that incident, the South American reappeared on matchday 15 to play one minute against Cougars and in the 17th, to participate against the Chivas.

Midfielders

The former Barcelona player excited more than one by signing with the Cougars. The Brazilian surprised by choosing the university students as his stopover prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but he was unable to make the Auriazules qualify for the playoff phase.

In recent tournaments, Víctor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán was one of the most outstanding players in the MX League, despite not being considered by the Mexican National Team. In the Apertura 2022, the midfielder of the Pachuca lost regularity.

The former Atlanta FC player came to America As a reinforcement for the Apertura 2022, the problem is that he lost the race with Alejandro Zendejas and his best moments have been in the Águilas friendly matches. Damn He still has the league stage to claim himself as azulcrema.

strikers

Gustavo del Prete came to Cougars despite America’s interest. The Argentine reinforced the university students, who had brought players like Daniel Alves Y ‘Toto’ Salviobut he could do little in Andrés Lillini’s team and failed to earn a place as permanent starter.

Santiago Ormeno came to Chivas to take the place of José Juan Macías, who was injured throughout the tournament. Of 12 games played, he was only able to participate in two as a starter and in the others he came on as a substitute. He scored a goal in those commitments.

Ivan Morales seemed one of the solutions to the attack of the Blue Crossbut he has not been able to consolidate himself in the attack of La Maquina Celeste and barely scored a goal in 19 games he has played with the cement producers in two tournaments.