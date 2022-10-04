The Nobel laureate in medicine who helped humans understand their origins

Like every year, the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, in charge of awarding the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, recognized another scientist for his contributions to the field of science. In this case, Svante Pääboa 67-year-old Swedish biologist and geneticist, was the scientist recognized for his pioneering studies of human evolution that took advantage of DNA fragments found in fossils tens of thousands of years old and gave rise to a new scientific discipline: the paleogenomics.

The work of Pääbo, director of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, led to the sequencing of the Neanderthal genome and to the discovery of a new group of hominids called Denisovans. “By revealing the genetic differences between living people and extinct hominids, their discoveries allow us to investigate what makes us genuinely human,” the jury said.

Imagine that all the pages of a dictionary had been destroyed in a paper shredder and you had to reconstruct the work. Imagine that, in addition, the thousands of strips of paper from that dictionary were mixed with those of thousands of other books that were also shredded. To that mountain of confetti, throw a cup of coffee on it. The result: a huge pasted ball that mixes millions of letters, minimal segments of a text that has become illegible, and confuses them within itself. Could you rearm the dictionary?

This is how Svante Pääbo described the difficulty involved for him, or for anyone else, Neanderthal DNA reconstruction —the closest extinct hominid species to us— after tens of thousands of years extinct. But after putting all the pieces in place, he was able to trace how genes flowed between ancient hominin populations, and from there track migrations of these groups, as well as the origins of some aspects of modern human physiologyincluding the characteristics of the immune system and the mechanisms of adaptation to life at high altitudes.

Of course, this reconstruction was not easy at all: Pääbo had to develop ways of analyzing the DNA that had been damaged and contaminated by the conditions to which it was exposed and, after putting these techniques into practice, he came to the finding that Neanderthals and Homo sapiens interbredand that between 1% and 4% of the genome of modern humans of European or Asian descent can be traced back to Neanderthals.

His techniques were also used to identify the origins of a 40,000-year-old finger bone found in a southern Siberian cave in 2008. DNA isolated from the bone indicated that it was neither Neanderthal nor Homo sapiens, but of an individual belonging to a new group of hominids: Denisovans. Ancient humans who lived in Asia also interbred with this group, and Denisovan DNA can be found in the genomes of billions of people alive today.

Denny’s remains were discovered in Denisova Cave in southern Siberia.



Now, why is your research worthy of this great recognition? Among other things, because their discoveries have implications for modern medicine. Through the sequencing of the Neanderthal genome and the development of techniques that enabled the recovery and analysis of DNA from other ancient specimens, Pääbo’s discoveries pave the way for a better understanding of what makes us uniquely human.

For example, a Denisovan version of the “EPAS1” gene was found to help people survive at high altitudes and is common among Tibetans today. Neanderthal genes that affect our immune responses to different types of infections, including the risk of severe covid-19, were also identified.

Other research showed that a genetic variant found in humans, but not Neanderthals or Denisovans, is linked to increased neuronal growth in laboratory-grown brain organoids.

“Through his pioneering research, Svante Pääbo achieved the seemingly impossible: to sequence the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of modern humans,” the Nobel committee said in announcing its decision.