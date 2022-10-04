The ideal eleven of the Opening Tournament 2022

ESPN presents a lineup made up of the elements that stood out the most during the celebration of the regular phase of Liga MX

Charles Acevedo, Henry Martin Y Leo Fernandez are some of the most outstanding players during the 17 days of the Opening 2022for its performance. These elements will be key in the performance of their clubs in the elimination phase.

ESPN offers you an eleven made up of the footballers who offered the most outstanding performances during the regular stage of the competition that ended this weekend.

Goalie

Charles Acevedo He was one of the least scored goalkeepers in the Opening 2022. The Mexican goalkeeper shined by scoring a goal to avoid his team’s defeat against Gallos and fought all semester for a place in Qatar 2022.

We present you the ideal team of the Opening 2022. ESPN

defenses

The defender of America He stood out after the departure of Jorge Sánchez to Ajax. The azulcrema youth squad managed to sneak into the Mexican teamalthough it is far from going to Qatar 2022.

The center of Puebla was consolidated in the Apertura 2022. Despite his youth, he got calls to the Mexican team and he is one of the most outstanding youth players, to the point that he has been surveyed by teams such as America.

Hector Moreno recovered his level in the final part of the tournament, participating as a starter in 10 of 15 games in which he was with the scratched. His passing game helped Monterey will have the best defense of the Apertura 2022.

the player of Chivas He shone in the Apertura 2022, consolidating himself in the defense of the rojiblancos and being one of the most regular players in the team led by Ricardo Cadena.

Midfielders

fidalgo stands out as the orchestrator in the midfield of the America. The Spaniard has maintained regularity with the azulcrema and was one of the driving forces that led Fernando Ortiz’s team to the lead in the Opening 2022.

Yes Alvaro Fidalgo is the engine of Americathe contribution of Fernando Gorriaran makes him the key player of Saintsa squad that could finish in third place in the table and ensure their direct pass to the league.

In Chivasall the balls are for Alexis Vega. The Mexican national team stands out in the rojiblancos as the element that generates the most attacking moves. He has reported overload in recent games, although he is expected to have a good performance in Qatar 2022.

The leader in assists Opening 2022 it was Leo Fernandezwhen the Uruguayan was not in good condition, the Toluca He was fighting for victory.

strikers

Query here all the news and results of Liga MX.

Henry Martin He was the best Mexican scorer in the Apertura 2022, with 10 goals, even so he could not be the scoring champion. The attacker of America hopes to maintain the streak in the Liguilla and arrive at a good time Qatar 2022.

The scoring champion of Opening 2022 It was Nico Ibanez. The attacker of Pachuca, who scored 11 goals and did his paperwork to naturalize Mexican, is one of those responsible for the good level of the Pachuca.