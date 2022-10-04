The Government includes in the 2023 Budgets an item of 50 million to create 1,000 new places to study Medicine

The Government contemplates the creation in 2023 of 1,000 places for the first Medicine coursesfor which it foresees a game of 50 million in the project of the General State Budgets for the coming year that the Council of Ministers approved on Tuesday.

As detailed by the Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Monterothe Budget project that the two partners of the Executive have agreed increases spending on health by 6.7% with respect to the 2022 Budget and contemplates an item of 500 million for health infrastructure, Mental Health and Primary Care.

Within it, 50 million are included for “universities”, to “increase in 1,000 the number of places for first-year Medicine students”.

According to Montero, this measure stems from the “need” to “continue universalizing our level of care and increasing the number of students who study Medicine”. Also, to reduce the ‘clause number’ of the degree, that is, the cut-off mark which will predictably decrease as there are more places.

Subsequently, in the Senate, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, stated that the 2023 Budgets foresee 800 million more for Primary Carewhich will be added to the 100 already included in the Shock Plan that the Government and communities agreed on in October of last year and are 500 euros more than the 300 of the 2022 Budgets. “We are going to continue working to improve the human resources of the National Health System, it is a matter of health justice“, he pointed out.

Doctors are missing

The need to incorporate more doctors into healthcare became even more evident during the pandemic and before the alert of the professional organizations for the numerous retirements of doctors that there will be in the coming years. This shortage of doctors is even more pressing in Primary Care and in the so-called “difficult coverage” places, in unpopulated areas where doctors do not want to go.

In this situation, the PP considers that the creation of 1,000 new places for the first year of Medicine is a “patch” that does not solve the problem that arises in the short termwith positions for internal resident doctors (MIR) that remain vacant due to the new election system being contested -97 in the 2022 call- or due to retirements planned for the coming years.

“It takes 10 years to train a doctorincreasing the number of places for the Medicine degree cannot be a solution to a short-term problem”, the PP senator told Darias Beatrice Martin.





East deficit of medical specialists amounts to 4,000 professionalsaccording to a study by the Ministry of Health that raised the lack of doctors in the coming years to begin to stabilize in 2025 at 12% of the 138,797 specialist doctors who work in the National Health System.

Anesthesiology, general and digestive surgery, pharmacology clinic, geriatrics, occupational medicine, family and community medicine, preventive medicine and public health and pediatrics are the specialties with the worst short- and medium-term prognosis for professional shortages, according to the Health estimate.