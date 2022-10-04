The fortune of Gonzalo Higuaín, the Argentine striker who announced his retirement

Despite the fact that it had been rumored for a few months, this Monday he made it official. The Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuainwho was many times the ‘9’ of the Argentina team, including the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, retires from the courts.

The attacker announced his decision at a press conference prior to the match that he will hold Inter-Miami next Wednesday against Orlando City, a duel of vital importance in their aspirations for the MLS Playoffs.

Higuain He is remembered mainly for his great step with Real Madrid, although he also played for clubs such as Juventus, Chelsea, Napoli, among others. The Albiceleste team scored 121 goals in the 264 games he played with the merengues shirt. Therefore, we will tell you what his fortune is.

The fortune of Gonzalo Higuain

The ‘Pipita’ made his debut in 2005 with River Plate in Argentina, calling the attention of the big clubs in Europe. With only 20 years of age, Real Madrid signed him for $12 million euros.

However, when he was signed by Juventus from Napoli, he became the most expensive striker of the time. He received an annual salary of $7 million a year with the Turin cadre.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Higuain has a net worth of $16 million. He made that fortune with Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus, Inter Miami and endorsing brands like KFC.

The businesses of the ‘Pipita’

She owes her fortune to savvy stock investments, substantial property stakes, lucrative endorsement deals with CoverGirl cosmetics. He also owns several restaurants in Buenos Aires, a soccer team called “Ángeles de Brest”, has launched his own brand of Vodka and is tackling the juniors market with a best-selling perfume and fashion line called “Gonzalo Higuaín Seduccion”. .