The former captain of the National Team, Maynor Figueroa, sends a message of strength to defender Henry Figueroa

2022-10-03

The former captain of Honduran National Team, Maynor Figueroa, Through his social networks he showed his support for the defender of the Life, Henry Figueroawho has been punished for the FIFA due to a situation related to the doping. On Sunday, October 1, FIFA surprised by sending the office of Life an email notifying you Henry Figueroa the coconut team cannot play again for a certain time.

In the document, issued on September 23, it mentions that the player evaded the doping test to which he had been subjected when playing with the Alajuelense of Costa Rica at the end of 2019.

That is why one of the referents of Honduran soccer, Maynor Figueroaposted on his account Instagram an image accompanied by a motivational phrase for the bad moment that the defender is experiencing, Henry Figueroa.