The emotional farewell of Andrés García at the funeral of Vicente Fernández

Vicente Fernández received a farewell from Andres Garcia

October 03, 2022 1:55 p.m.

Andrés García was one of the best actors in Mexican cinema and television, while he was working in the cinema he met the great idol of Mexico known as Vicente Fernández with whom he made a great friendship, because in fact it is rumored that Vicente Fernández wanted to exploit the great and powerful voice that the actor had and gave him private lessons which Andrés García did not take advantage of.

On December 12, 2021, unfortunately, the Mexican people suffered the loss of one of their greatest idols, Vicente Fernández due to a terrible illness that kept him hospitalized for a long time, he lost the battle and moved to the other world, where Obviously great friends from the artistic world sent their condolences to the Fernández family.

But one of the emotional messages that stood out was that of Andrés García, who sent an emotional farewell message to his great friend Vicente Fernández, in which he said “Mexico has lost the best ranchera music singer of all time”, in addition to add that “El charro de Huentitán” was a great person full of defects and virtues.

Why did Vicente Fernández decide to stop giving Andrés García singing lessons?

It was during one of his tours in the United States with more artists from the golden age of Mexican cinema, where Vicente heard the powerful voice of the actor and suggested that he sing, but he was definitely far from being in tune, for what Vicente did his best but it was useless and decided to abort the mission after he felt that he was also going out of tune.