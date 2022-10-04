the dream of the drug trafficker that “El Mencho” stole and is currently fulfilling

Nevertheless, This criminal organization failed to fulfill one of the greatest wishes of “El Chapo” by failing to enter Africa second largest continent in the world.

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, being the most powerful drug trafficker in the world, he sought to expand his empire by taking the Sinaloa Cartel’s operations to Europe and Asia.

After the second arrest of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, and the fall of the Sinaloa Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho” launched his plan to take over the African market and steal the dream of the famous drug trafficker.

According to a report by the US Department of Justice, “El Mencho” expanded the operations of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) by entering Africa in order to dominate the drug trade in this continent.

This report also revealed that elements of the CJNG They travel with cocaine to distribute it in countries such as Senegal, Cape Verde, Guinea, Gambia, Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau.

The routes used by CJNG they pass through Mali, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Togoin order to distribute its merchandise in West, South and Central Africa.

According to this report from the US authorities, The operations of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in Africa are carried out with apparent ease because they have the support of some corrupt governments. who allow themselves to be influenced by drug money.

Since 2015, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes managed to expand the domain of CJNG by having a presence in countries such as Spain, Australia, Japan, Italy and United Arab Emirates and consolidate this criminal organization as the most powerful in the world after the debacle of “El Chapo” and the Sinaloa Cartel.