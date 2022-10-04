The brutal tackle of an NFL star weighing more than 100 kilos to an activist who entered the field of play in the middle of the game

Bobby Wagner of the LA Rams helped security forces take down a man



The new season of NFL It was launched and this Monday, in the traditional match of that day, an event took place that went around the world. Bobby Wagnerfigure of Los Angeles Rams, tackled an activist who entered the pitch with a colored smoke bomb.

The linebacker, 32 years old and who weighs almost 110 kilogramshelped the security agents and arrested the young man who entered the playing field of the Levi’s Stadium with less than a minute left to play in the first half of the match “Monday Night Football” between the angelina franchise and the San Francisco 49ers.

Wagner was helped by his partner Takarist McKinley to arrest the man, who was immediately detained by stadium security personnel. The visitors led 14-6 against their divisional rivals. The video quickly went viral on social media.

“We don’t know what they carry in their pockets”, said the player number 45 of the Rams in dialogue with the media after the game. “That’s just keeping him safe. You don’t know what that fan got or what they’re doing,” added an American football veteran.

The moment Wagner tackles the activist (AP)

In addition to the person who was arrested by the players and pointed out by the TV cameras, a woman also entered the stadium’s playing field. after the incident it was learned that both protagonists belong to the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere, who claimed to have been the ones who overcame security to get on the field. As they explained, they carried out this measure to raise awareness about a lawsuit related to the alleged theft of pigs from an industrial farm.

Another of the images that spread on social networks was that of both activists named Allison and Alex. Both were arrested and released by the police hours after the event.. In the photo you can see the young man with a burn on his left arm and with the purple color on his face, part of the smoke bomb with which he jumped onto the field.

The activists who entered the field of play in the middle of the game (@DxEverywhere)

