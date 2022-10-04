Thalía made rudeness to this actress; she denied him his autograph

Actress Jessica Segura shared an anecdote with Thalía on the show ‘Envinadas’.

Jessica Segura said that she was such a fan of Thalía that she did not want to miss the opportunity to ask for her autograph.

After finding her in a Televisa forum, Jessica revealed that Thalía denied her autograph.

Thalia She is one of the most beloved Mexican celebrities by her public, her talent and charisma is recognized among her fans, who have never spoken out about any possible rudeness of the singer.

Nevertheless, Thalia us has always been the most accommodating with her fans, because according to an anecdote shared by the actress Jessica Segurathe singer of ‘Sweeping’ he refused to give her an autograph.

It was on the showEnvinadas‘ in which, Jessica Segura revealed to Mariana Boots, Daniela Luján Already Yuremthat the first autograph he asked for in his life was from Thaliabut the singer did not give it to him.

Before this statement, her companions reacted with astonishment, assuring that they could not believe it because “Thalia is cool”.

“I no longer told them who I asked for my first autograph, it was Thalía, but they did not give it to me, it was the first time they opened it to me […] I think she was tired or came from court to eat, I don’t know what happened,” Jessica said.

The actress and host reported that she was such a fan of Thaliathat when he found her in Forum 2 of Televisa, where she was recording a soap opera, he ran towards her so as not to lose her, he asked for her autograph, but to his surprise, Thalia he simply turned his face away and continued on his way.