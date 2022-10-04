News

Texas Governor Sends More Immigrants to Harris Residence

(CNN) — A bus carrying 46 immigrants from Texas arrived at the US Naval Observatory, home of Vice President Kamala Harris, on Monday as part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign to provide what he has described as a relief to overwhelmed border communities, an aid group official said.

The 46 migrants, who included single adults and families, were taken to a nearby church for assistance, said Tatiana Laborde, managing director of SAMU First Response, which has been assisting the migrants.

Abbott is one of three Republican governors who have taken credit for busing or flying immigrants north this year to protest the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

Last month, dozens of asylum seekers were stranded outside the US Naval Observatory after being processed by federal immigration authorities and awaiting court dates.

Abbott sent them days after Harris said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he was confident the border was “secure.” Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, then called Abbott’s move to send immigrants to the vice president’s residence “shameful,” he told CNN.

