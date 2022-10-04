Systematic abuses in US professional women’s soccer revealed

Investigation Reveals Abuses Within US Women’s Soccer League 1:28

(CNN) — An independent investigation revealed systematic abuse and misconduct in professional women’s soccer in the United States. The report, led by former Acting Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and released Monday, is based on more than 200 interviews and reveals that the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), under the United States Soccer Federation (US Soccer), did not provide a safe environment for the players.

“Our investigation revealed one league (NWSL) in which abuse and misconduct — verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct — had become systemic, encompassing multiple coaching teams and victims,” ​​the report said.

“Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper structure in women’s soccer, beginning in the youth leagues, that normalizes verbal abuse by coaches and blurs the lines between coaches and players.”

The NWSL said Monday that it would review the findings.

In a statement, the league said in part: “We recognize the anxiety and mental strain these pending investigations have caused and the trauma many — including players and staff — are having to relive.”

“The findings of this investigation are heartbreaking and deeply concerning,” said US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “The abuse described is inexcusable and has no place on any playing field, training facility or workplace. As the national governing body of our sport, US Soccer is fully committed to doing everything in its power to ensure that all players — at all levels — have a safe and respectful place to learn, grow and compete.”