Sergas incorporates permanent staff in the specialties of internal medicine, orthopedic surgery and traumatology

TheGalician Official Gazette publishes, in its today’s edition, the appointment of the applicants selected in the last selective process convened for entry into the category of Area Specialist Physician in the specialties of orthopedic surgery and traumatology and internal medicine.

There are a total of 100 professionals who join the health institutions of the Servizo Galego de Saúde, of which 53 correspond to the specialty of orthopedic surgery and traumatology and 47 to internal medicine.

Of the total number of candidates who will be appointed, 55% are women with an average age of 42 years. 85% of these applicants are already carrying out their functions in the Galician Health Service on a temporary basis, and 5% have their residence outside the Autonomous Community of Galicia.

The applicants named in the opposition competition will have a period of one month, counting from the day following the publication of this Resolution in the Official Gazette of Galicia, to join the assigned position.

The lack of incorporation within the aforementioned period, when it is attributable to the interested party and does not respond to justified causes, will produce the decline of his right to obtain the status of statutory staff as a result of the specific selection process. Meanwhile, in cases of force majeure, and at the request of the interested party, the General Directorate of Human Resources of the Galician Health Service may extend the term for taking possession.

The publication in the Official Gazette of Galicia of the definitive resolution of the award cycle corresponding to the year 2022 of the open and permanent transfer competition in the category of specialist physician in the area of ​​orthopedic surgery and traumatology and internal medicine specialties is also coincided. .

With the anticipated resolution of the processes of selection and provision of these two specialties, in which there is a shortage of professionals, especially in regional hospital centers, it is intended to achieve a coordinated response to the care needs in the whole of the Servizo Galego de Saúde and, consequently, adequate health care for the population of the different health districts.

Upcoming performances

It is expected that in the coming weeks the definitive list of those admitted and excluded will be published, as well as the provisional resolution of the award cycle corresponding to the year 2022 of the open and permanent transfer competition for the rest of the categories of statutory personnel.

On the other hand, the competition-competition of the remaining categories/specialties included in the same call continues its development and is expected to be resolved in the last quarter of the year.