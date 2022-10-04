Seasonal depression: how does the mood change in the spring? | WELLNESS

Although the few sunny days that Lima spring brings makes many happy, some people do not enjoy these days so much, on the contrary, they have a feeling of demotivation and lack of energy. This is due to “seasonal depression”, a type of depression that increases with the season.

According to specialists, seasonal mood disorder is a type of depression that frequently presents itself as a significant and sustained mood change at certain times of the year due to changes in the sunlight we receive.

It is worth mentioning that this disorder is due to biological, environmental and psychological factors. In addition, they can manifest at any age, being more frequent in adults and young people, mainly women and people with a family history.

What are the symptoms?

Low mood and lack of energy

Lack of interest in activities

Feelings of guilt and worthlessness

Alterations in concentration

Insomnia

Lack of appetite

How can I cope?

Maintain stable routines

Take care of sleep and nutrition

Do outdoor activities

Express thoughts and emotions

Don’t overexpose yourself to news

Deal with problems flexibly

Ask for help and be open to receive it

Are there treatments?

In mild episodes, attending psychotherapy sessions is a good alternative. However, in case the symptoms are moderate to severe, drugs could be used.