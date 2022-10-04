Health

Seasonal depression: how does the mood change in the spring? | WELLNESS

Photo of CodeList CodeList23 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Although the few sunny days that Lima spring brings makes many happy, some people do not enjoy these days so much, on the contrary, they have a feeling of demotivation and lack of energy. This is due to “seasonal depression”, a type of depression that increases with the season.

According to specialists, seasonal mood disorder is a type of depression that frequently presents itself as a significant and sustained mood change at certain times of the year due to changes in the sunlight we receive.

It is worth mentioning that this disorder is due to biological, environmental and psychological factors. In addition, they can manifest at any age, being more frequent in adults and young people, mainly women and people with a family history.

What are the symptoms?

  • Low mood and lack of energy
  • Lack of interest in activities
  • Feelings of guilt and worthlessness
  • Alterations in concentration
  • Insomnia
  • Lack of appetite

How can I cope?

  • Maintain stable routines
  • Take care of sleep and nutrition
  • Do outdoor activities
  • Express thoughts and emotions
  • Don’t overexpose yourself to news
  • Deal with problems flexibly
  • Ask for help and be open to receive it

Are there treatments?

In mild episodes, attending psychotherapy sessions is a good alternative. However, in case the symptoms are moderate to severe, drugs could be used.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList23 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Pääbo wins the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology for his discoveries on the genome of extinct humans

2 days ago

South Korea and the US began their first joint naval exercise to strengthen their alliance in the face of Pyongyang’s provocations

1 week ago

Transforming access to health and well-being at work

1 week ago

MIR of Child Psychiatry: training program and duration

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button