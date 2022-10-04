SAVALnet – Science and Medicine

Host and environmental factors influencing the development of the gut microbiome are well defined in term infants, but less so in preterm infants. Mode of birth and receipt of breast milk are the main factors influencing the gut microbiome during the first year. Probiotics are administered in some neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) around the world, following their recommendation conditioned by the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN). It is believed that many probiotics, which often include Bifidobacteriumimprove the balance between “healthy” and “unhealthy” bacteria that live in babies’ intestines.

A study conducted by experts from the University of Newcastle and of Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trustt, shows that probiotics do not give uniform results. This raises the possibility that your prescription may need to be better tailored to individual needs.

In the largest study of its kind, the team of clinicians examined the gut microbiome – the variety of bacteria found in the stomachs and intestines – of 123 babies born before 32 weeks’ gestation, during their first week of life through day 70. .

With stool samples, obtained from the Great North Neonatal Biobankused metagenomic sequencing to identify the species of bacteria present.

The results were divided into three groups: those who were born before probiotics were used routinely, those who received Infloran and those who received Labinic. The scientists found that probiotic bacteria were present in higher numbers in the stool of babies who received probiotics.

The team also investigated factors known to influence gut flora, such as mode of birth (vaginal or caesarean section); the mode of feeding (breast or formula); the use of antibiotics, as well as the ingestion of probiotics.

Unlike full-term infants, whose gut microbiome is more affected by breastfeeding and vaginal delivery, the most significant factor in gut flora formation in preterm infants was the presence of probiotics.

The study results highlight the need for a personalized medicine approach that could be adopted by NICUs, in which infants receive personalized probiotics based on an analysis of their gut flora and other factors to determine the mix of bacteria.